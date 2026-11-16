A Virginia couple face charges after a small party for their eighth-grade twin sons spread across Snapchat on 6 November and drew an estimated 100 to 300 teenagers to their McLean home, where police reported underage drinking and fireworks.

A Birthday Plan That Collapsed Into Mayhem

Officers reached the home shortly after 9pm following a wave of 911 calls from neighbours who reported between 100 and 300 young people swarming the property, which is valued at around $3.2 million (£2.4 million).

Body-worn camera footage captured teenagers scattering through dark streets and fireworks going off behind the house. 'It reeks like liquor,' one officer said as police described drunk teenagers walking around the area.

Moments later, a loud explosion erupted from the back garden, sending smoke into the night and officers running towards the noise. Some partygoers clambered down scaffolding to escape while others sprinted across neighbouring lawns.

Another blast followed, and the bodycam caught officers shouting at teenagers to go home as the crowd thinned.

How Snapchat Turned a Small Gathering Into a Mob

The event was meant only for the couple's eighth-grade sons and their classmates. According to the family's lawyer, the invitation spread on Snapchat, and older teenagers from a nearby high school arrived uninvited once the address began circulating. Officers reported seeing teenagers who appeared intoxicated.

Aubrey Vaughan, the boys' father, told FOX 5 DC the invitation barred alcohol and backpacks and that the family had no idea high schoolers would show up. He said the couple wanted their children at home where they could watch them, apologised to neighbours, and urged other parents to pay closer attention to apps like Snapchat.

The Charges Facing Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan

Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, each face one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and one count of maintaining a common nuisance. The pair later turned themselves in after police contacted them, and both were released on $1,000 (£750) unsecured bonds.

An unsecured bond meant neither parent had to pay anything upfront to stay free before trial. The Vaughans have insisted they supervised the gathering and that no alcohol was permitted, with Lisa telling officers on camera that there had been none. Their lawyer has disputed the police account of the incident. Both are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

Why This Case Should Worry Every US Parent

Virginia law can hold adults criminally responsible for knowingly maintaining premises used for unlawful drinking. The charges against the Vaughans show how quickly a planned gathering can lead to legal scrutiny once an address escapes onto social media.

Fairfax County Police said the case 'serves as a reminder of the importance of safety and supervision' when minors gather. The department urged homeowners to monitor activities on their property, prevent underage drinking, and contact police when gatherings escalate. Police have not announced charges against the uninvited guests.

For families across the US, the warning is stark. One screenshot can turn a child's gathering into a police investigation, and even parents who say they tried to stop the chaos can find themselves answering to police.