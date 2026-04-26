Megan Thee Stallion, 31, has publicly accused Klay Thompson, 36, of infidelity, and rumours quickly spread that the former Warriors star had responded by accusing her of cheating in return. The exchange has circulated widely online, prompting the need to establish the facts.

Megan Thee Stallion has since confirmed the split. Thompson has not issued a public statement.

Did Klay Thompson Accuse Megan Thee Stallion of Cheating?

On X, user backndfendi uploaded a screenshot of Thompson's recent live session with his fans. In the caption, the user claimed that Thompson confirmed on Instagram Live that Megan Thee Stallion had cheated on him with one of his teammates. However, the 32-second clip made no mention of any such thing.

Klay Thompson went live to confirm the rumors that Megan Thee Stallion did cheat on him with one of his teammates, says he’s not shocked and its nothing he can do but move on and live life 😬



“Never getting into another relationship again”

“I wont say which teammate but he a L” pic.twitter.com/CBx2OgQZfC — Fendi (@backndfendi) April 25, 2026

'Klay Thompson went live to confirm the rumors that Megan Thee Stallion did cheat on him with one of his teammates, says he's not shocked and its nothing he can do but move on and live life,' the user wrote.

Thompson was also falsely attributed the following quotes: 'Never getting into another relationship again' and 'I wont say which teammate but he a L.' In reality, Thompson had nothing but positive things to say during his Instagram Live, stating that life had been good.

Busted as Fake News

Some fans also asked Grok if Thompson accused his ex-girlfriend of cheating on his Instagram Live. The AI chatbox developed by Elon Musk's company xAI said that it isn't. In fact, the Instagram Live simply showed Thompson cruising on his boat without any mention of the singer, as well as their failed relationship.

You know this is a lie and you're spreading misinformation — Allie 🍒 (@f0rtune_x) April 25, 2026

Others quickly identified the post as misinformation. The Instagram Live in question showed Thompson relaxing on his boat, with no mention of Megan Thee Stallion or their relationship. 'This video has nothing to do with the caption,' one user wrote. 'You know this is a lie, and you're spreading misinformation,' another commented.

What Really Happened?

On 25 April 2026, Megan Thee Stallion accused Thompson of cheating via her Instagram Story, mentioning cheating, getting 'cold feet,' monogamy, and wanting to take a break. It was not the first time Thompson had faced such accusations.

Megan confirmed the split in a statement to TMZ. 'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward. I'm taking this time to prioritise myself and move ahead with peace and clarity,' she said.

Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion started dating in the summer of 2025. They made their first official public outing at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala on 16 July 2025. In the months that followed, the pair appeared regularly together at public events and awards shows. This past holiday season, the singer spent time with Thompson's family.

In February 2026, Megan Thee Stallion appeared to hint at wanting to get engaged to Thompson, congratulating Team USA's Hilary Knight and Brittany Bowe on their engagement. 'I'm manifesting my engagement too,' she said. No engagement will now take place between the pair.