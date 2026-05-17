Venezuela Fury, the daughter of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, has officially tied the knot in one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year, with the 16-year-old marrying fiancé Noah Price, 19, during a lavish ceremony on the Isle of Man.

The glamorous wedding drew attention across social media over the weekend, not only because of the bride's age but also due to the extravagant details surrounding the event, which is expected to feature in the family's popular Netflix reality series At Home with the Furys.

Venezuela Fury's Princess-Style Dress

Venezuela, the eldest daughter of Tyson and Paris Fury, wore a dramatic lace fishtail gown complete with an enormous 50-foot train made using imported Italian lace. Despite the fairytale-inspired dress, the teenager surprised fans by pairing the outfit with white Crocs instead of traditional bridal heels.

Speaking ahead of the wedding, Venezuela explained that comfort was more important than fashion when it came to footwear. She also revealed she wanted a more elegant and understated bridal look rather than the oversized gowns often associated with traveller weddings.

The ceremony took place at the Royal Chapel of St John on the Isle of Man and featured a huge bridal party, including 18 bridesmaids. Among them was Bambi Fury, the young daughter of Tommy Fury and influencer Molly-Mae Hague.

Tyson and Paris Take Centre Stage

Tyson Fury was seen proudly walking his daughter down the aisle in a black tuxedo, while Paris Fury wore a pale blue designer outfit as she helped oversee the celebrations. Reports suggest the family embraced several traditional traveller customs during the wedding preparations.

Paris previously explained that, within their traditions, the bride's family typically pays for the wedding while also helping furnish the couple's future home. Venezuela reportedly received furniture, household items and antiques selected with the help of her parents ahead of married life.

The build-up to the ceremony reportedly involved months of planning, rehearsals and social media updates from the bride herself. Venezuela had regularly shared glimpses of wedding preparations online, including beauty treatments, gifts and final dress fittings.

Who is Venezuela Fury's Husband Noah Price?

Noah Price is understood to come from a traveller family with strong links to boxing and family-run business interests. Reports describe the 19-year-old as an amateur boxer who has competed in youth-level bouts and previously won a 91kg youth title with Chesterfield ABC in 2024.

Away from boxing, Price reportedly works within his family's scrap metal business and has largely remained out of the public spotlight until his relationship with Venezuela became widely known through the Netflix reality series At Home with the Furys.

According to several reports, the couple first connected as teenagers through Instagram before meeting in person at York races, later becoming engaged during Venezuela's 16th birthday celebrations in 2025.

Debate Surrounding Young Marriage

While many fans congratulated the newlyweds, the marriage has also sparked discussion online because of Venezuela's age. The teenager became engaged to Noah Price shortly after her 16th birthday last year.

However, both Tyson and Paris have publicly defended their daughter's decision, insisting she is mature and happy in her relationship. Paris even compared Venezuela's situation to her own early engagement years ago.

With cameras reportedly documenting the celebrations for future television episodes, the Fury family's lavish wedding spectacle is likely to remain a major talking point for weeks to come.