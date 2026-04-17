Miley Cyrus is reportedly planning a smaller, more private wedding with her fiancé Maxx Morando, according to recent entertainment coverage.

The couple's engagement was confirmed in December 2025 by People, following public appearances in which Cyrus was seen wearing a diamond ring. The singer later spoke about the proposal in a television interview, describing it as a surprise and confirming that she accepted.

While interest in their plans has grown, neither Cyrus nor Morando has publicly shared details about their wedding. Current information remains based on media reports and comments attributed to sources familiar with the couple.

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Plans Point to Smaller Ceremony

According to People, the couple are considering a 'smaller and meaningful' wedding. A source quoted by the publication said Morando is 'extremely private', which is expected to influence the scale of the event.

The same report said the couple may choose a private celebration that 'feels very special to them', potentially involving only the two of them. It also noted that Cyrus is 'not in a rush' to plan the event and is enjoying the engagement period.

Additional reporting by Us Weekly suggests the couple have also discussed the possibility of eloping. The source said Cyrus is 'not super into the idea of doing another wedding' and is focused more on the personal aspect of the relationship than a formal ceremony.

No date or location has been confirmed, and there has been no official comment from representatives for either Cyrus or Morando.

Proposal and Engagement Details

Cyrus has shared limited details about the proposal, which took place in 2025. In a television interview, she said she was 'so surprised' by the moment and added that Morando 'did good' when selecting the engagement ring.

Miley Cyrus and her fiancée Maxx Morando celebrating Easter today 🐰 pic.twitter.com/pQmO3Mvtq9 — Miley Crave (@themcscoop) April 6, 2026

The ring was designed by Los Angeles-based jeweller Jacquie Aiche and features a cushion-cut diamond set on a gold band. It was first seen publicly during appearances in late 2025, including at a film premiere in Los Angeles.

The couple were first linked in late 2021 and were later seen together at events in the United States. Their relationship has remained largely private, with only occasional public appearances.

Relationship Background

Cyrus and Morando were initially connected after being seen together backstage during a New Year's Eve television special in 2021. They were later photographed together in public in 2022, confirming their relationship.

In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus said the pair met on a blind date. She has since spoken about valuing respect and stability in her personal life, though she has rarely discussed the relationship in detail.

Morando, who performs as a drummer for the band Liily, has maintained a relatively low public profile. He has also collaborated with Cyrus on music projects, including work on tracks from her recent albums.

No Official Confirmation on Wedding Plans

Although reports suggest the couple are considering a smaller ceremony, no official details about the wedding have been confirmed.

There has been no announcement regarding a date, location or format. For now, the available information reflects media reporting and unnamed sources, with the couple continuing to keep their plans private.