Katie Price and Lee Andrews are facing intense speculation about the state of their marriage after spending weeks living thousands of miles apart.

The 47-year-old former glamour model has remained at her Katie Price West Sussex home while Andrews stays in Dubai, leading to a wave of Katie Price-Lee Andrews divorce rumours.

The couple, who famously wed in the UAE just days after meeting, are reportedly struggling with the practical realities of a long-distance union and the vocal disapproval of Price's inner circle.

While Price has publicly defended her husband, the lack of a permanent reunion in the UK has left fans and insiders questioning if the relationship can survive the transition from a holiday romance to a domestic partnership.

The strain in Katie Price's marriage comes at a time when the star is refocusing on her family and career in Britain. Despite the initial grand gestures and a high-value diamond engagement ring, the 'whirlwind' nature of the wedding appears to have hit a cold front. Sources suggest that the initial high of the Katie Price Dubai wedding has been replaced by a growing list of logistical hurdles and family concerns that are proving difficult to ignore.

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Katie Price And Lee Andrews Face A Tougher Reality

Price's family are 'not fans' of the marriage, and the disquiet has not stayed private. Her podcast with sister Sophie was said to have been temporarily paused due to shock at the speed of the union, a detail that hints at how little time those closest to her have had to absorb it.

Price had felt swept off her feet at the start, buoyed by grand gestures, trips between the UK and Dubai and a diamond engagement ring. But the constant murmur of concern from friends, fans and, crucially, relatives had started to dull the shine.

Katie Price's marriage to Lee Andrews 'under strain' due to family's 'concerns'https://t.co/5VrMMpEOW1 pic.twitter.com/mfI0VA6adw — Daily Star (@dailystar) April 14, 2026

That does not amount to proof of a marriage collapsing. It does, however, point to a familiar problem when relationships move at breakneck speed. The romance may be loud, but the practical questions arrive later, and they tend to be much harder to shrug off.

Why Katie Price And Lee Andrews Are Still Living Apart

A big part of the strain appears to be geography. Price has now firmly batted away rumours that she is relocating to the UAE, saying on her podcast, 'I've got five children, I'm not going to just get up and move to Dubai. I want to get to know Lee more before anything. There's no rush. I don't know why people are so invested. It's nobody's business. I live in West Sussex and that is it.'

That was the clearest public line she has drawn since the wedding, and it matters. Whatever fantasy of instant reinvention may have surrounded the marriage, Price is signalling that her children come first and that Dubai is not, at least for now, where this story settles.

The Middle East had also sharpened her sense of distance from home during recent trips. The conflict made her miss her children and confront just how far away she was, giving the long-term picture a colder, more practical cast.

Katie Price says she 'has done her bit' and will not return to Dubai to visit husband Lee Andrews - as he continues to deny 'travel ban' claims https://t.co/RzR2hefwre — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 9, 2026

Andrews, for his part, is said to have faced scrutiny over why he has not yet left Dubai. He has denied suggestions that he is unable to leave the UAE due to legal issues, but the fact remains that he has spoken about travelling to Britain without having done so yet, leaving an obvious gap between the couple's plans and their current reality.

What Katie Price And Lee Andrews Have Said About What Comes Next

There is still a striking mismatch between the private gloom and the public optimism that both sides have tried to project. Andrews has said he and Price are planning a second wedding in the UK this winter, and he wants to meet all of her children in person, beginning with the eldest son, Harvey.

Katie Price holds hands with son Harvey as they leave train station amid claims her family's 'concerns over her relationship with Lee Andrews are putting a strain on their marriage' https://t.co/A5xOePs1Dt — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 14, 2026

That sounds ambitious, perhaps even hopeful, but it is also where the uncertainty thickens. None of this has been confirmed as evidence of a split, and the most dramatic claims about the relationship being under real pressure come from anonymous sources rather than on-the-record statements from Price, Andrews, or their representatives. Until there is something firmer than insider testimony, talk of divorce should be treated with caution, even if the warning signs are now hard to ignore.

For now, the picture is an uneasy one. A husband still in Dubai, a wife insisting West Sussex is home, family members reportedly bristling in the background, and a promised next chapter that has yet to begin.