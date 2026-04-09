Katie Price has rejected claims she is planning to move to Dubai with new husband Lee Andrews, telling listeners on her podcast that she is staying in West Sussex as her son Junior Andre questioned why she married Andrews so quickly earlier this year.

Her comments come after weeks of scrutiny over Price's whirlwind wedding in Dubai, with the relationship raising eyebrows not only among fans but, apparently, within her own family.

The former glamour model, 47, tied the knot in the UAE at the start of the year and has since been travelling back and forth to see her new partner, even as officials have warned against travel to the region because of tensions involving Iran.

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Questions have also been raised over key parts of Andrews' backstory. He has described himself as a millionaire and claimed to have worked for the Labour Party and The King's Trust, formerly The Prince's Trust.

According to the Mirror, neither organisation had any record of him. Those discrepancies have added to concerns that Price may have rushed into another high profile commitment without carrying out the sort of checks most people would see as basic.

On the latest episode of The Katie Price Show podcast, the awkward questions came not from a tabloid journalist but from her son Junior, 20, whom she shares with ex husband Peter Andre. Recounting the exchange to her co host and sister Sophie, Price sounded more exasperated than apologetic.

'I was talking today to Junior and he said, 'Mum, why did you get married so quick?' she told listeners. 'I said, 'Junior, there's a show called Love Is Blind where they get to know each other but don't know what they look like and marry them. No one moans about that concept.'

She added: 'They know nothing about the other person. But I actually got to know Lee, I saw him face to face on the screen. I marry him and it's uproar. It's alright for programmes to do it.' Sophie, who admitted, 'I've never watched it, I don't know,' largely left her sister to defend herself.

Katie Price Pushes Back On 'Moving To Dubai With Lee Andrews' Claims

What appears to frustrate her more than questions about the speed of the marriage are persistent rumours that she is preparing to relocate to Dubai. On the podcast, she dismissed those claims in blunt terms.

'I've got five children, I'm not going to just get up and move to Dubai,' she said. 'I want to get to know Lee more before anything. There's no rush. I don't know why people are so invested. It's nobody's business. I live in West Sussex and that is it.'

It was a rare moment in which Price, who is often accused of courting attention, appeared genuinely irritated by the scrutiny surrounding her private life.

'I think it's because you made it public you are both buying a house there together,' Sophie reminded her.

Price did not dispute that. 'It's true but it doesn't mean to say I'm there all the time,' she replied. In effect, she is buying property in Dubai with Andrews while insisting she is not moving there, a distinction that is unlikely to silence speculation.

Questions Swirl Around Lee Andrews As Bold Chelsea Claim Emerges

The Mirror's report that Labour and The King's Trust had 'never heard of' Andrews, despite his claim that he had worked for both, has done him little good. Self styled millionaires are hardly uncommon in celebrity circles, and Price has a history of relationships with men whose public image has not always matched reality.

Andrews has now told The Sun that he is putting in a bid to buy Chelsea Football Club, which is currently owned by the BlueCo consortium led by American businessman Todd Boehly. BlueCo completed its £4.25 billion purchase in 2022. Andrews, however, appeared unfazed by the scale of the claim.

'There's a bit of a verification process, and I'll only obtain 55 per cent, obviously, for quite a large amount,' he said. 'I can't tell you all the workings and inner parts to my wealth but definitely the money is there. And they have to accept, and they have to verify, but it will be going in. It sounds crazy, it sounds ambitious, but watch this space.'

Chelsea have not publicly commented on any approach from Lee Andrews, while his financial claims remain unverified and there is no evidence that BlueCo is considering a sale. For now, any suggestion that he could buy a majority stake in one of Europe's most valuable clubs remains firmly in the realm of speculation.