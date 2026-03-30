Molly-Mae Hague has become one of the most recognisable figures in UK reality television and social media, thanks to her rise from a small town girl to a prominent TV personality and brand ambassador. Her journey from Hertfordshire to international fame demonstrates a clear path driven by her appearances and business ventures.

Born on 26 May 1999 in Stevenage, Molly-Mae Hague grew up in Hitchin. Her parents, both police officers, raised her alongside her sister. She attended The Priory School in Hitchin.

As a teenager, Hague was active in beauty pageants, earning titles such as Miss Teen Hertfordshire in 2015 and World Teen Supermodel UK in 2016. She also finished as first runner-up at an international competition, showcasing her early interest in modelling and presentation.

Breakthrough on 'Love Island'

In 2019, Hague entered the fifth series of 'Love Island' on 4 February. She paired with Tommy Fury, with whom she reached the final and finished as runners-up. Her time in the villa significantly boosted her profile, with her Instagram followers increasing from 160,000 to nearly three million during the show. She also appeared in a spin-off titled 'The Boxer & The Ballroom Dancer' with Fury and Curtis Pritchard, as well as an episode of 'Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King.'

Post-Show Career and Brand Ambitions

Following her success on 'Love Island,' Hague secured a lucrative deal with PrettyLittleThing, reportedly worth £500,000 (approximately $675,000). She was promoted to creative director of the fashion brand in August 2021, having previously served as a brand ambassador. Her involvement with PrettyLittleThing included launching a self-tanning product line and securing sponsorships with companies such as Starbucks.

Media Appearances and Recent Projects

In August 2023, Hague appeared alongside Tommy Fury in the Netflix documentary series 'At Home with the Furys,' which explores the lives of boxer Tyson Fury and his family. A month later, Amazon Prime Video announced a new series featuring Hague, scheduled to premiere in January 2025.

She also received recognition at the National Television Awards in September 2025, winning the award for 'Behind it All' in the category of best authored documentary. The following month, a second season of the series was announced.

Controversies and Public Scrutiny

Hague's career has not been without controversy. In March 2021, she was reprimanded by the Advertising Standards Authority for running an £8,000 (Approximately $10,800) online prize draw on Instagram without following proper regulations. The authority criticised her inability to provide evidence that winners had been fairly selected. Later that year, in December, she appeared on Steven Bartlett's podcast 'The Diary of a CEO.' During the interview, she made comments about poverty and wealth inequality that drew criticism.

Hague stated that those less fortunate had only themselves to blame, citing that 'we all have the same 24 hours in a day.' These remarks were described as tone-deaf and led to calls for her resignation from her role at PrettyLittleThing.

In July 2022, she faced further scrutiny when an Instagram post was banned for failing to disclose an advert properly. These incidents have kept her in the public eye, often for reasons beyond her professional achievements.

Personal Life and Family

Hague's relationship with Tommy Fury began on 'Love Island' in 2019. The couple lived together in Cheshire before moving to Hale, Greater Manchester. They announced in September 2022 that they were expecting their first child, with their daughter born on 23 January 2023.

The pair became engaged on 23 July 2023, but by August 2024, Hague announced that their relationship had ended. However, in May 2025, she confirmed they were back together. Most recently, on 5 February 2026, Hague and Fury shared that they are expecting their second child.