A Christian father of three reportedly drowned in Uganda on 5 November 2026 following an alleged attack aboard a water taxi. Eyewitness Anna Maria Nausimba told Morning Star News that five men threw Gilbert Musede, 32, into Lake Lemwa after he spoke about Christianity.

The men allegedly invoked the biblical story of Jonah during the confrontation, challenging Musede to demonstrate his faith. Nausimba identified the five men as Muslims in an account published on 26 November.

Musede lived in Kaliro Town Council and was a member of the Discipleship Church of Christ. He was travelling to Nankodo village to visit friends when the alleged attack occurred.

IBTimes UK has not independently verified the circumstances of his death or the alleged religious motive.

Christian Father Allegedly Thrown Off Uganda Boat After Sharing His Faith

Nausimba recalled meeting Musede at Namwiwa in Kaliro District, where he introduced himself and discussed Christianity as they boarded a taxi. They later boarded the same passenger boat travelling from Saaka towards Kapyani in Kibuku District.

During the crossing, a storm developed over the lake. According to Nausimba, Musede prayed for calmer weather, and conditions later improved.

She said he resumed discussing Christianity, drawing upon passages from both the Bible and Quran. According to her account, his religious explanations angered five fellow passengers.

The confrontation allegedly centred on the biblical account of Jonah. In the narrative, the prophet survives being thrown into the sea and spending three days and nights inside a great fish.

Nausimba claimed the men challenged Musede to demonstrate the strength of his faith by surviving a similar ordeal. He reportedly rejected the comparison, but the men allegedly threw him into the lake.

She described the remaining passengers as frightened and apparently unable to intervene. The original report did not include separate testimony from other passengers corroborating her allegations.

Family Seeks Answers After Christian Father Allegedly Thrown Off Uganda Boat

Nausimba reportedly struggled to explain what had happened after returning to shore. Bystanders helped calm her before she appealed for assistance in finding Musede.

Local fishermen and divers subsequently joined a search operation. Nausimba identified Kirizanto Akisofeeri as the leader of the search, which reportedly lasted approximately six hours.

The search team eventually located Musede's body in the lake and recovered it, according to her account.

Morning Star News reported that police had not begun investigating the incident when its article was prepared. Whether authorities have since launched an investigation or made any arrests remains independently unverified.

The report also described calls for a thorough investigation into Musede's death and accountability for anyone found responsible. It did not identify who was making those calls.

The Christian news agency placed Musede's reported death within its broader coverage of religious persecution in Uganda.

It noted that Uganda's Constitution and other legislation protect religious freedom, including the right to communicate religious beliefs and convert to another faith.

Musede is survived by his wife and three children. His relatives and fellow church members were reportedly contacting local fishermen, including Akisofeeri, to gather information they could present to police.