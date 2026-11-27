A video appearing to show the Dora the Explorer balloon fleeing figures dressed as US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents has circulated online as Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is postponed. The clip appears to be a parody, not evidence of an incident at the real parade. However, the specific 2026 footage has not been independently authenticated as AI-generated, so its origin remains unverified.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade pic.twitter.com/jJV8CKBvI0 — Real DW (@RealDWMead) November 26, 2026

Dora was genuinely scheduled to appear in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, making the fictional chase especially timely. The character is included in the retailer's official 2026 balloon line-up. The parade, originally planned for Thursday, 26 November, was moved to Saturday, 28 November, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Dora's Real Place in the Centennial Parade

Macy's announced its centennial event with 100 inflatables. Dora's inclusion means the character was not simply inserted into an unrelated viral joke: she was part of the real parade programme. The fictional pursuit, however, should not be confused with the event's actual proceedings. There is no evidence that ICE agents chased a balloon or that an enforcement operation took place.

What the Circulating Video Shows

The clip depicts a Dora balloon moving through a parade setting while uniformed figures resembling ICE agents appear to pursue it. The original video post on X was labelled 'Made with AI' and had attracted millions of views. Captions accompanying posts include 'Parade uncancelled', 'Thanksgiving in 2026' and 'Ladies and gentlemen, we got her'. The wording turns the imagined chase into political satire, contrasting a character associated with children's television with US immigration enforcement.

Posts circulating on X have carried the clip beyond its original context. But the captions and the footage do not establish who made it, when it was created or which tools, if any, were used. The video's origin has not been independently established, and no verified analysis has confirmed whether it was AI-generated.

What Earlier Fact-Checking Established

A separate Dora-and-ICE image circulated in 2025 and was examined by fact-checking outlet Meaww in December that year. That report discussed the earlier image and AI-detection results; it did not authenticate or analyse the video circulating in 2026. The two pieces of content should therefore be treated separately, and the earlier detection findings cannot verify the newer footage or establish its original creator. No specific Macy's statement confirming the newer clip as fake has been established.

Why Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Was Postponed

Organisers moved the parade because of severe weather and safety concerns. ABC7 New York reported that forecasts included wind gusts potentially reaching 60 mph (96 km/h), alongside coastal-flooding concerns. Strong winds pose particular risks to the giant character balloons, which can become difficult to control.

The postponement is the first weather-related delay in the parade's history. In 1971, high winds grounded the balloons, but the procession continued. The parade was suspended from 1942 to 1944 during the Second World War, a different circumstance rather than a weather postponement. The 2026 event is scheduled for Saturday, 28 November, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The viral clip and the schedule change are separate developments: there is no evidence the video caused the postponement or affected the parade's safety decision.