Nigel Farage won the Clacton by-election by overwhelming numbers, 22,293 votes, announced Ian Davidson, the acting returning officer. The satirical candidate, Count Binface, garnered 9,455, the second-highest number of votes in the election. It's not too shabby for a candidate who wears a bin mask and without the backing of an official party.

The Reform UK leader called the by-election result a 'convincing, overwhelming win.' He surpassed the votes he received in the 2024 general election (21,225). But Farage told reporters during the overnight Farage Fest that he will not be attending the traditional declaration of the results. He received reports that there is a plot to embarrass him at the declaration.

'Interesting Finances' Mar Farage Win

After losing the by-election, Count Binface joked: 'I came first in the Clacton by-election! Of the candidates who bothered to turn up for the results. Here is my victory speech!'

I came first in the Clacton by-election! Of the candidates who bothered to turn up for the results. Here is my victory speech! pic.twitter.com/PBaLO10P2j — Count Binface (@CountBinface) August 14, 2026

Win or lose, Count Binface says the real loser is Nigel Farage. In an interview with an American TV station before polling closed, Binface said: 'I've won either way. It's checkmate to Binface. And if Nigel strikes me down electorally, then I would become more powerful than he could possibly imagine. Because then, yes, the parliamentary committee will look into, again, his interesting finances.

Read more Nigel Farage Quit His UK Seat Amid Financial Probe and Now Faces Count Binface to Win It Back Nigel Farage Quit His UK Seat Amid Financial Probe and Now Faces Count Binface to Win It Back

Binface was referring to the £5 million ($6.7 million) gift Farage received from cryptocurrency investor Christopher Harborne. The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner was investigating whether Farage broke the rules by not declaring the donation. According to the Commons code, MPs 'must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election.'

But Farage said he received the amount in early 2024, before he was elected MP. He believes that it is not the public's business how he spends the 'unconditional gift.' Farage resigned and triggered a by-election, which paused the investigations.

Does Farage's Fresh Mandate Erase the Investigation?

The Metropolitan Police will continue its investigation into donations given to Reform UK, including the 'unconditional gift' Farage received. Whether he knew that the investigation would continue or not, Farage wanted to prove that Clacton residents still trust him as proof of his win.

LIVE: Nigel Farage declares victory against the establishment. 🔥https://t.co/YNLoGFCdmT — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) August 14, 2026

When asked about the gift during the election, Farage said: Who cares? Who cares? The voters of Clacton don't care.' He has dubbed this election as a contest between 'the people and the establishment,' a statement that made Count Binface laugh.

'That's interesting, isn't it? Because one of the candidates was a sitting MP, formerly an MEP (Member of European Parliament) and the architect of Brexit. If that's not the establishment, I'd like to know what is,' said Binface. Big political parties, such as Labour, Conservative, Restore Britain and Liberal Democrats, have all skipped the by-election.

The Met Police investigation has been going on for more than a year. Two people have been interviewed but not a single one has been arrested. Reform UK also said that not a single one of its officials was interviewed about the matter.

Farage is also facing questions about his relationship with convicted fraudster George Cottrell. The Reform UK leader allegedly received financial support from Cottrell to cover security and social media expenses.