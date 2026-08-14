Nigel Farage has won the Clacton by-election with 22,239 votes, but his victory was overshadowed by his decision to skip the official count after claiming Essex Police had warned him about a credible threat.

According to reports, police disputed that account, saying a 'proportionate and robust' security operation was in place for all candidates and participants. Farage had already declared a 'convincing, overwhelming' victory before the counting finished.

Why Farage Missed the By-Election Count

The Reform UK leader told supporters he had been advised by Essex Police about an alleged 'organised campaign to disrupt and degrade' the result.

Reform later said police had advised Farage not to attend due to a 'credible threat against him.' However, Essex Police did not confirm that it had told Farage or any other candidate to stay away.

Speaking to supporters after polls closed, Farage said, 'I am damned if I am going to stand on a stage, having won a resounding victory, a ringing endorsement of all that I've tried to fight for, and you've tried to fight for, and be demeaned and humiliated by nobodies.'

A force spokesperson said it had a 'proportionate and robust policing operation to ensure the safety and security of all participants in the count.'

Acting returning officer Ian Davidson also confirmed that the count was proceeding safely, with heightened security including bag checks and metal detectors at Clacton Leisure Centre.

Farage Declared Victory Before Votes Were Counted

Farage announced his victory several hours before the official result was declared, telling supporters that 'the verdict has now come in' despite counting still being under way.

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He described the result as an 'overwhelming' endorsement and said he would not attend the declaration because he did not want to be 'demeaned and humiliated by nobodies.'

Instead, he attended a Reform UK event dubbed 'Farage Fest' elsewhere in Essex.

The official result was declared shortly after 6am on Friday, with Farage securing 62.82% of the vote and a majority of 12,784.

Count Binface Comes Second in Clacton By-Election

Satirical candidate Count Binface finished second with 9,455 votes, or around 27% of the vote.

The contest featured a record 34 candidates, while Labour, the Conservatives and other major parties chose not to field any candidates. That left Farage facing a largely unusual field of independent, minor-party and satirical candidates.

Turnout was 44.37%.

Farage received more votes than the 21,225 he secured when he first won Clacton at the 2024 general election, increasing his majority in the process.

Why Nigel Farage Triggered the Clacton By-Election

Farage resigned as Clacton MP in July and immediately sought re-election, framing the contest as a battle between 'the people' and the establishment.

His resignation came amid an investigation into a £5 million gift from cryptocurrency figure Christopher Harborne, which Farage has maintained was a personal gift rather than a donation requiring declaration.

The parliamentary standards investigation was suspended after he triggered the by-election but is expected to resume when Parliament returns on 1 September.

The result therefore gives Farage a clear mandate from Clacton voters, but it does not end the questions surrounding his financial affairs.

His decision to avoid the traditional election-night declaration has instead added another dispute to the political fallout, with Reform UK and Essex Police offering sharply different accounts of why he stayed away.