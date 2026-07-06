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The UK's weight-loss market has entered a new phase as once-daily Wegovy tablets go on private sale at high street and online pharmacies, offering an alternative to the injectable version of the drug.

The pill contains semaglutide, the same active ingredient used in Wegovy weight-loss injections, and is designed to be taken alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

For now, the tablets are only available privately. They are not yet being prescribed through the NHS.

Who Can Get the Wegovy Pill?

The eligibility rules are broadly similar to those used for the Wegovy injection.

The pill may be prescribed to adults with a body mass index of 30 or above, which is generally classified as obese. It may also be offered to people with a BMI between 27 and 30 if they have weight-related health conditions such as type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure.

Patients cannot simply buy it over the counter. A medical consultation, either online or face-to-face, is required before a prescription is approved. Healthcare providers are also warning people to use legitimate pharmacies and avoid suspicious websites selling weight-loss drugs without proper checks.

How Much Does It Cost?

Prices vary depending on the pharmacy, dose and treatment plan.

Some pharmacies are listing the lowest 1.5mg starting dose at around £99 for a month's supply, while the highest 25mg dose is being priced at about £199 for 30 days.

Other online providers have promoted lower introductory or multi-month offers, with some monthly costs starting from about £69 as part of longer treatment packages.

That means the pill may be cheaper than some Wegovy injections in certain plans, but it is not guaranteed to be cheaper everywhere. The higher the dose, the more patients are likely to pay.

How Do You Take It?

Unlike the weekly jab, the tablet has a strict daily routine.

It must be taken on an empty stomach after at least eight hours without food. Patients then need to wait at least 30 minutes before eating, drinking anything else or taking other medication.

The tablet should be swallowed whole with a small amount of plain water, up to 120ml. Coffee, tea and fizzy drinks should be avoided when taking it.

The starting dose is usually 1.5mg once a day for one month, before increasing gradually under medical supervision. The recommended maximum dose is 25mg daily.

Does It Work?

Clinical data suggests the pill can produce significant weight loss when used alongside diet and exercise.

In one 64-week trial, people taking Wegovy tablets lost an average of 13.61% of their body weight, compared with 2.18% among those given a placebo.

However, experts stress that GLP-1 medicines are not intended as short-term cosmetic treatments. Weight can also return after stopping the medication.

What Are the Side Effects?

Common side effects include nausea, vomiting, constipation and diarrhoea. Some patients may also experience stomach pain, headaches or tiredness.

Rare but more serious complications can include low blood sugar, pancreatitis or severe allergic reactions.

The drug should not be used by people under 18, or by anyone who is pregnant or breastfeeding. Patients with existing medical conditions should speak to a doctor before starting treatment.

When Will It Be Available on the NHS?

The pill has been cleared by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, but NHS access is not yet confirmed.

The next step is a review by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, which will assess whether the treatment is cost-effective for public use. Until then, Wegovy tablets remain a private option for eligible patients willing to pay.