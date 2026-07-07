A Pakistani asylum-seeking family say they no longer feel safe after being moved into a newly built home in rural Shropshire, claiming they have faced hostility and intimidation since arriving.

Muhammad Nadeem, his wife, Shamaila, and their four children were relocated to the property after applying for asylum in the UK. According to the Daily Mail, the family had previously lived in Stockport, Greater Manchester, where Nadeem worked as an Uber driver before his work visa was due to expire.

Rising Tensions Over Asylum Accommodation

Soon their application was approved, and they were moved to a newly built house in the West Midlands, in Shropshire.

The Government has built 21 new houses specifically to accommodate asylum seekers. This initiative forms part of the Government's wider plan to reduce the use of hotels for housing asylum seekers by relocating them to residential properties and former military sites.

Right after the Pakistani family migrated to the area they started to notice that some of the people in the community of the area are averse to immigrants. The residents of the village aren't happy about migrants taking over their area.

Growing Hostility Leaves Family Feeling Vulnerable

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40-year-old Muhammad Nadeem said he and his family were attacked by the thugs just a day after they moved into the village.

While describing the incident, Nadeem said, 'The trouble started the day after we moved in. My wife and our kids were outside the house when three people came towards us. We quickly went inside, and I locked the door.'

He further added, 'Hours later, two people came to the house. One was wearing a mask, and they knocked on my door. I answered it, and they were filming me on a phone. I told them to go away. They walked away, and they started shouting what sounded like abuse.'

The family said they were terrified after the incident and immediately reported it to SERCO, and now the guards are patrolling outside their house to make sure the family is safe.

Nadeem Wants to Return to Stockport

The family not only feels unsafe, but they said they also feel very isolated in the area. Nadeem and his family wished to move back to Stockport, which was the area they resided in before they moved to Shropshire. He said he also wrote an email to the Home Office, explaining why moving to Stockport will be a better option for him as his friends and family reside there.

While talking about the inconveniences of the area, Nadeem said if he has to go buy a pack of bread, he has to spend £20 ($27) to go to Asda or any grocery store by taxi. He explained he cannot afford spending most of his money on cab fare as the government pays him £295 ($395) per week. He is also a diabetes patient, which makes things much more difficult for him.

'We Just Want a Normal Life'

To protect his family from attackers, Nadeem says he sleeps in the front room of the house, in case someone would try to vandalise the property or attack them. To make sure his kids are safe, he doesn't allow his kids to go out to play football. Nadeem says, 'I'm too scared for anyone to see my face. My son loves football but he can't play with them.'

Nadeem left his home country of Pakistan after being subjected to persecution and abuse by certain individuals. He sought safety by relocating to the United Kingdom; however, he unfortunately continues to experience similar difficulties despite having moved overseas. The family's only wish is to have a fresh start in their previous area, as they do not wish to live in Shropshire.