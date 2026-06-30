Asylum seekers granted refugee status in the UK will be asked to repay around £10,000 towards the cost of their hotel and accommodation once they start earning, under new rules announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood ahead of the Immigration and Asylum Bill. The means‑tested charge, modelled on income‑linked student loan repayments, must be cleared before migrants can apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain.

The plan has triggered a sharp backlash from charities, experts and members of the public, who say it targets people with almost no resources and is unlikely to raise significant money. One commenter branded the proposal 'utter lunacy', while Zoe Dexter of the Helen Bamber Foundation called it 'more performative cruelty from the government' and 'the opposite of integration'.

How the £10,000 Charge Works

Adults who receive asylum support will be expected to repay a flat sum of about £10,000 towards the accommodation and subsistence they received while their claim was processed, once they cross a set income threshold. Mahmood will retain discretion to adjust that figure, and repayments will be taken in instalments from wages.

Because repayment is linked to immigration status, migrants will be unable to secure Indefinite Leave to Remain, the settled status needed to live and work in the UK permanently, until the debt is cleared. The legal powers to recover costs and make settled status conditional on repayment will be written into the Immigration and Asylum Bill.

Government's Fairness Argument and the Costs

Mahmood has defended the plan as a matter of fairness, arguing that those who can contribute should help offset the strain on a system that cost £4 billion last year in accommodation and support for asylum seekers. Home Office figures put average nightly costs at £23.25 in dispersal accommodation and around £144 per person in hotels, with weekly subsistence payments ranging between £9.95 and £49.18.

Independent analysis suggests the annual cost per person has surged as hotel use has expanded, rising from around £17,000 in 2019/20 to about £41,000 in 2023/24. Against those figures, critics say a standard £10,000 repayment is either a small fraction of the real bill for someone stuck in a hotel for over a year or a potential overcharge for someone moved quickly into cheaper shared housing.

Why Researchers Say the Maths Doesn't Add Up

Dr Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, argues that the scheme is aimed at a 'very low‑income population' and only a relatively small share of people granted asylum are likely to earn enough to make repayments. She warns that unless thresholds are set significantly below the minimum wage, the total amount recouped will be modest and the overall impact on public finances 'relatively small'.

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Sumption's main objection is to the flat £10,000 figure, which she says bears little relation to highly variable per‑person costs driven by length of stay and type of accommodation. Supporting someone for a year in hotel accommodation can cost more than £50,000, while six months in a house in multiple occupation might come in under £6,000, meaning a single charge has no clear connection to the underlying bill.independent.co+1

Charities and Reform UK Slam the Plan

Refugee organisations say the policy loads new financial risk onto people who arrive with almost nothing and often spend months or years in the asylum system unable to work. Dexter described the plan as 'more performative cruelty' and 'the opposite of integration', arguing it saddles new refugees with debt before they can rebuild their lives.

Online reaction has echoed that view, with many Britons asking how refugees on low wages are supposed to repay five‑figure sums tied to their ability to secure permanent status. One viral post labelled the scheme 'utter lunacy', while others questioned whether the Government would ever be able to collect the money from people already struggling to cover basic needs.

Scepticism is not confined to those who think the plan is too harsh. Reform UK has attacked the policy from the opposite direction, claiming that an almost identical scheme was proposed by the party in an amendment to the previous Immigration Bill, which Labour blocked, and framing Mahmood's announcement as Labour belatedly adopting a Reform UK idea rather than a genuine new reform.