Thousands of deported migrants returned to the UK after previously being removed from the country, exposing what critics have described as a 'revolving door' in Britain's immigration system.

Newly released figures show that between 2021 and 2025, nearly 4,300 individuals who had already been deported were later encountered back in the UK. In total, authorities recorded 4,614 re-entry events, meaning some people returned more than once after being removed. The figures have reignited questions over whether Britain's costly deportation system is working as intended.

Thousands of deported migrants back in UK within years of being kicked out https://t.co/WZSX1Jxfx2 — The Sun (@TheSun) June 28, 2026

Thousands Returned After Deportation

The numbers paint a striking picture. Over the five years, more than two previously deported migrants were found back in Britain every single day on average. Even more remarkable, at least 723 migrants were removed on two or more occasions before later re-entering the country again.

The Home Office also acknowledged the true figure could be higher because not every individual can be matched to previous identity checks. In other words, some repeat returns may never have been linked to earlier deportations.

The data does not show how many of those individuals remain in Britain today. Instead, it records occasions where people who had previously been deported were encountered again after returning.

UK and France forced to rewrite 'one in, one out' deal after deported migrants sneak back into Britain hidden in lorries https://t.co/ScBBZBjAGf — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) June 22, 2026

Repeat Returns Raise Fresh Questions

Deportation is designed to remove people who no longer have the right to remain in the UK. When those same individuals later make their way back, it inevitably raises questions about deterrence, enforcement and the wider effectiveness of the UK deportation system.

Government figures show an enforced deportation flight cost taxpayers an average of £48,800 per return during the 2024/25 financial year. By comparison, a voluntary return cost around £4,300.

Against that backdrop, critics argue repeat returns risk undermining public confidence in the immigration system while increasing costs for taxpayers.

Albanians Made Up The Largest Group

Albanians accounted for more than a third of all repeat return cases.

The figures show 1,525 Albanian nationals were found back in Britain after previously being deported. Romanians followed with 767 cases, ahead of Afghans with 281, Lithuanians with 233 and Iraqis with 150.

While the nationality breakdown highlights where the largest numbers came from, the Home Office data does not identify the circumstances surrounding individual cases or how each person returned to the country.

Border Pressure Continues To Grow

The latest figures arrive as illegal migration in the UK remains one of the country's most fiercely contested political issues.

Since Sir Keir Starmer entered Downing Street in July 2024, more than 76,000 migrants have crossed the English Channel in small boats, according to figures cited alongside the latest deportation data.

Labour's flagship 'one in, one out' agreement with France was intended to discourage Channel migrant crossings by returning some arrivals to France in exchange for asylum seekers with approved claims.

However, the policy ran into legal challenges soon after it began, with lawyers making urgent High Court applications to halt removals. In September 2025, reports also emerged that two deportation flights departed without carrying any migrants.

As of 15 June 2026, 921 migrants had been returned to France under the agreement since it came into force in August 2025. During the week of 15 to 22 June alone, another 1,912 migrants crossed the Channel in small boats, while Britain agreed to provide France with an additional £662 million to strengthen border enforcement efforts.

Politicians Clash Over The Figures

Reform UK Shadow Home Secretary Zia Yusuf seized on the latest statistics to criticise both Labour and the Conservatives.

'Britain's borders have become a national joke. Thousands of people who were deported from this country have strolled back in, with some being removed and returning more than once,' he said.

Yusuf added: 'The Tories turned Britain into a revolving door for illegal migration, and Labour have no interest in closing it. The British public are now paying the price for decades of incompetence.'

He said Reform UK would 'restore control, enforce the law, and ensure that deported means deported.'

The Home Office rejected suggestions that abuse of the border would be tolerated.

'We will not accept any abuse of our borders. Individuals who are returned and subsequently attempt to re-enter the UK illegally will be caught and removed,' a spokesperson said.

The Home Office points to nearly 70,000 returns and removals since the July 2024 General Election as evidence that enforcement is ramping up. However, with more than 4,300 previously deported migrants later found back in Britain, and officials acknowledging the real figure could be even higher, the latest data is set to fuel fresh questions over whether Britain's costly deportation system is delivering the long-term results taxpayers expect.