Speculation is growing over whether UK MP Rupert Lowe will appear on The Joe Rogan Experience after the host discussed Lowe's controversial report on group-based child sexual exploitation in Britain during a recent episode with the comedian Tim Dillon.

While no interview has been confirmed as of early July 2026, the podcast discussion has significantly amplified the report and prompted renewed debate over grooming gangs, official enquiries and the report's headline estimates.

Lowe, leader of the Restore Britain movement, has not announced any plans to join Rogan's podcast, but fans of the podcast and the UK audience are certainly looking forward to this conversation.

Joe Rogan Highlights Lowe's Report

During a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan and guest Tim Dillon discussed Lowe's independent report into grooming gangs in the UK.

Referring to the document, Rogan described it as a 'damning collection of victim testimonies' and expressed concern over what he characterised as longstanding institutional failures surrounding child sexual exploitation cases.

Clips from the discussion have since circulated widely online, with supporters calling for Lowe to appear on the podcast to discuss the report in greater depth. He himself has shared some parts from Rogan's episode on his social media pages recently.

Despite the online speculation, there is currently no official indication that such an interview has been arranged.

What Rupert Lowe's Report Claims

Lowe's report argues that group-based child sexual exploitation has affected far more victims than previously recognised.

Read more Rape Gang Inquiry Claims Grooming Gangs Operated in 149 UK Local Authority Areas Rape Gang Inquiry Claims Grooming Gangs Operated in 149 UK Local Authority Areas

Among its most widely discussed findings is an estimate of up to 250,000 potential victims over several decades. 'Over 250,000 young British girls raped, trafficked & tortured for decades by grooming gangs,' Lowe says in his report.

However, the report attributes that figure to its own analysis and survivor testimony while acknowledging that it was conducted without statutory inquiry powers such as compelling witnesses or requiring official document production.

Lowe has argued that police, local authorities and successive governments failed to adequately confront the issue for years, alleging that concerns about community tensions and accusations of racism discouraged action in some cases.

Those claims have attracted significant political attention but have also generated debate over methodology and the evidential basis for the report's national estimate. The figure has not been independently verified through an official public inquiry.

Grooming Gangs Remain a Major UK Political Issue

The discussion comes against the backdrop of several major investigations into child sexual exploitation, including enquiries in places such as Rotherham and Rochdale, which found serious failings by authorities in protecting vulnerable children.

Those enquiries documented widespread abuse and institutional shortcomings, although they did not produce a single nationwide victim estimate matching the figure cited in Lowe's report.

The issue continues to spark debate across British politics, with campaigners, survivors and lawmakers calling for stronger safeguarding measures and greater accountability.

No Joe Rogan Appearance Confirmed Yet

The attention generated by Rogan's discussion has fuelled rumours that Lowe could become a future guest, particularly as the podcast frequently hosts political figures and commentators discussing contentious public issues.

Lowe has instead continued promoting the report through interviews with other media outlets and public appearances.

For now, however, reports of a Joe Rogan interview remain speculative. Until either Lowe or the podcast formally announces an appearance, the rumours remain just that, even as the discussion surrounding grooming gangs and the UK's response continues to attract widespread public attention.