The UK has formally repealed the 200-year-old Vagrancy Act, ending criminal penalties for rough sleeping under one of Britain's oldest laws. From 29 June, people in England and Wales can no longer be arrested or prosecuted simply for sleeping rough under the historic legislation. The change is widely seen as a symbolic break with centuries of policy that treated visible poverty as a matter for the courts rather than social support.

The government has framed the repeal as a decisive shift towards treating homelessness as a social issue rather than a criminal offence. Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, speaking during the government's 2025 announcement of its intention to repeal the law, said no one should 'ever be criminalised simply for sleeping rough,' describing the reform as part of the government's wider commitment to tackling homelessness through support rather than punishment.

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What Changes After the Repeal?

The most immediate change is that police and local authorities will no longer be able to rely on the Vagrancy Act to deal with people whose only offence is sleeping rough.

However, ministers stressed that the repeal does not remove powers to address criminal or anti-social behaviour.

Existing legislation covering offences such as aggressive begging, public disorder, trespassing, theft, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour remains available to police where appropriate. The government has also introduced replacement measures intended to help councils and law enforcement respond to behaviour that causes harm while ensuring homelessness itself is not treated as a crime.

Why Was the Vagrancy Act Finally Repealed?

The Vagrancy Act was introduced in 1824 following the Napoleonic Wars, when Britain faced rising levels of poverty, unemployment and homelessness. At the time, lawmakers sought to deter vagrancy and begging, reflecting social attitudes that equated destitution with disorder.

Over the years, the law became increasingly controversial. Homelessness charities, housing organisations and legal experts argued that it punished vulnerable people instead of addressing the underlying causes of homelessness.

Although prosecutions under the Act had become relatively rare in recent years, campaigners said its continued existence reinforced the criminalisation of rough sleeping and discouraged some people from seeking support services.

Successive governments pledged to repeal the legislation, but the measure was delayed several times before finally being brought into force.

Charities Welcome the Change

Homelessness charities have broadly welcomed the repeal, describing it as a landmark moment after years of campaigning.

Many organisations believe removing criminal penalties will make it easier for outreach workers to build trust with people sleeping rough and encourage them to access accommodation, healthcare and support without fear of prosecution under outdated legislation.

At the same time, charities have warned that repealing the Vagrancy Act alone will not solve homelessness.

They argue that long-term progress will depend on increasing affordable housing, expanding mental health and addiction services, strengthening prevention programmes and providing greater financial support for people at risk of losing their homes.

A New Approach to Homelessness

The repeal forms part of the government's wider strategy to reduce rough sleeping through prevention and early intervention rather than criminal enforcement. 'By repealing the outdated Vagrancy Act, we are shifting from punishment to prevention, alongside our investment to tackle homelessness for good,' said Housing Secretary Steve Reed.

While ending one of Britain's oldest laws represents a historic legal milestone, campaigners say the true test of the reforms will be whether they lead to fewer people sleeping on the streets and more receiving the support needed to rebuild their lives.