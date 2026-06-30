The UK government has repealed the Vagrancy Act, ending almost 200 years of legislation that criminalised rough sleeping and begging in England. The change took effect on Monday alongside the launch of a £3.6 billion ($4.76 billion) National Plan to End Homelessness, which ministers said would support people at risk of homelessness through earlier intervention.

Ministers said the three-year strategy aims to halve long-term rough sleeping and end the unlawful use of bed-and-breakfast accommodation for homeless families before the end of the current Parliament. The plan also aims to replace emergency accommodation with more stable housing wherever possible.

Originally introduced in 1824 following the Napoleonic Wars, the Vagrancy Act had remained in force for almost two centuries. Its repeal follows years of campaigning by homelessness charities, police leaders and other organisations, which argued the law criminalised vulnerable people instead of helping them access support.

Vagrancy Act Repealed

With the repeal now in force, rough sleeping and begging are no longer offences under the Vagrancy Act. Ministers said police will continue using existing powers to deal with criminal behaviour, while new offences under the Crime and Policing Act 2026 target organised begging gangs, the exploitation of people for financial gain and criminal trespass.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed said, 'Homeless people are not criminals, they are people who need help.'

Reed said the repeal would be accompanied by measures aimed at preventing homelessness and expanding support services. Ministers also reminded the public that concerns about people sleeping rough can be reported through the StreetLink website or mobile app, allowing local outreach teams to offer support where needed.

Last year I committed Labour to scrapping a cruel and outdated law that criminalised people for sleeping rough.



I’m proud that commitment is being delivered. The Vagrancy Act is repealed today, drawing a line under two centuries of injustice.https://t.co/SuwLiqveeh — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) June 29, 2026

The Labour Government is doing everything in its power to make the UK a slum.



Today the Government is repealing the 1824 Vagrancy Act, so police can’t move rough sleepers or beggars on anymore. pic.twitter.com/e9hJyaulLJ — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) June 28, 2026

£3.6 Billion Homelessness Strategy

Alongside repealing the Act, ministers announced a £3.6 billion ($4.76 billion) package to tackle homelessness over the next three years.

The strategy includes £159 million ($210.40 million) for supported housing to help more than 2,500 people move into stable accommodation, alongside £950 million ($1.25 billion) to improve temporary housing and reduce the use of bed-and-breakfast accommodation for families. Additional funding will also support charities, community organisations and local authorities working to prevent rough sleeping.

The government also said it wants to reduce the number of people leaving hospitals, prisons and other public institutions without suitable accommodation, which can increase the risk of people becoming homeless soon after discharge.

Charities Welcome the Repeal

Homelessness charities welcomed the decision, saying it removes legislation they had argued was no longer appropriate for dealing with rough sleeping.

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Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, described the repeal as a 'watershed moment', saying the legislation had pushed vulnerable people away from support services because they feared arrest, fines or criminal records instead of seeking help.

Emma Haddad, chief executive of St Mungo's, said outreach workers regularly see how the threat of enforcement discourages people sleeping rough from accepting help. She said removing the Act allows greater focus on preventing homelessness and tackling its underlying causes.

The repeal brings an end to legislation that had remained in force since 1824. Homelessness charities said the changes should make it easier for people sleeping rough to seek support without fear of criminalisation, while police will continue using existing legislation to deal with organised criminal activity.