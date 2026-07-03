A neighbourhood watch group in Rochdale, organised by Billy Howarth, has launched patrols following the release of convicted grooming gang leader Shabir Ahmed from prison on Thursday, 2 July. Police will remain on standby.

Howarth, co-founder of Parents Against Grooming UK, said Ahmed's release has left many of his victims too frightened to leave their homes.

He said: 'He wasn't just a child rapist – he is the devil incarnate. He must be kept in jail or deported – no questions asked.'

Howarth added that local residents had come together to establish rapid-response patrols aimed at helping protect the community.

Too Frightened to Leave Their Homes

Ahmed, 73, served 14 years in prison after being convicted in 2012 of sexually exploiting girls as young as 12. He has now been released on licence after serving the custodial portion of his sentence.

Although police have said Ahmed will be closely monitored under strict licence conditions, many local residents remain fearful.

One of Ahmed's victims, Ruby, told reporters: 'The main ringleader is getting out of prison, who is well known in Rochdale, Oldham and Middleton, so even if he's not in that area, he still knows people and has a chance to talk to people from that area, and that makes me unsafe.'

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She also expressed frustration that Ahmed has not been deported, saying victims like her have effectively been left to protect themselves.

Another unnamed victim said she is living in a constant state of hypervigilance and no longer feels able to live freely while Ahmed is at liberty.

She said: 'This fear has caused severe anxiety, disrupted my sleep, and forced me to drastically alter my daily routines and social life simply to avoid a potential confrontation.'

Meanwhile, Chloe Crosby, 27, said she is reluctant to start a family and no longer feels safe, even during the day.

Ahmed's License Conditions

The Ministry of Justice has imposed strict licence conditions as part of Ahmed's release.

Documents sent by the Probation Service to Ahmed's victims before his release state that he must wear a GPS tag, comply with a curfew and have no contact with children or his victims.

A Home Office spokesperson also said Ahmed will live in approved accommodation staffed 24 hours a day and could be recalled to prison immediately if he breaches any of his licence conditions.

Despite those measures, many residents remain uneasy.

Anthony Kershaw, from nearby Heywood, where much of the abuse carried out by Ahmed and his gang took place, criticised the decision to release him.

He claimed officials 'won't do anything to stop him if he returns to town' and feared Ahmed could soon be 'walking around and driving a taxi again.'

Efforts for Deportation

As concern continues within the Rochdale community, several MPs have called for changes to the law that would make it easier to deport foreign-born child sex offenders.

Meanwhile, the Home Office said: 'We are absolutely clear that where foreign nationals commit offences in the UK, we will do everything in our power to remove them.'