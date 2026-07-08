Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has come under fresh online attack after he accused Sky News reporters of harassing his daughter in a post on X. Some users called him 'a liar', while the broadcaster firmly denied contacting any member of his family.

The row comes after Farage's fiery confrontation with a Sky News crew at an airport on 7 July over questions about Reform UK's finances and alleged undeclared gifts, during which he warned of 'serious consequences' if what he called harassment of his family persisted.

Nigel Farage's Latest X Post Sparks Backlash

Farage escalated the dispute after taking to X to accuse Sky News of targeting his family, claiming journalists had harassed his daughter while reporting on him.

The allegation prompted an immediate response from critics, with many disputing his account of events. One user replied, 'You're lying again @Nigel_Farage!' Another wrote, 'Why have you done so many photo shoots outside your daughter's house? This is some deflection from your grubby little back handers.'

Several media organisations have been hounding my daughter.



When I approached the boss of Sky News and complained, they denied any contact — and so did their news report.



Sky News are liars. I demand an apology from them and a promise not to repeat it. pic.twitter.com/1yZq7pXiMs — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2026

A third commented, 'You had the outrageous cheek today to claim that you were one of the most physically assaulted politicians in British history. You have no shame.'

Other users accused Farage of attempting to divert attention from ongoing questions surrounding Reform UK's finances and donation disclosures, while supporters argued he was right to defend his family's privacy and personal dignity.

Sky News later rejected Farage's allegation, saying, 'Sky News was not at the property at 7.41 am. As has already been acknowledged, and as shown in the footage from 10.19am, Sky News was outside a property where Mr Farage was registered to vote at the last election.'

The broadcaster added that it 'did not interact with Mr Farage's daughter' and said it had not contacted anyone from his family about the story.

Viral Airport Clash With Sky News

The latest online row follows Farage's confrontation with a Sky News reporter at an airport on 7 July.

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The Reform UK leader was questioned about reports concerning alleged undeclared gifts and the party's finances before becoming visibly frustrated.

'You tell your bosses, you harass my family anymore and I think there'll be serious consequences. That's what your organisation has done this morning. Go away,' Farage told the reporter.

He also instructed the camera crew to stop filming before leaving, with footage of the exchange quickly circulating across multiple social media platforms.

The confrontation divided opinion, with supporters accusing mainstream media of unfairly targeting Farage while critics argued he reacted aggressively to legitimate questions about political transparency and accountability.

Row Unfolds Amid Scrutiny of Reform UK Finances

The clash comes as Farage faces continuing scrutiny over Reform UK's finances, including reports concerning gifts and donations that have attracted political and media attention.

However, Farage has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and maintains that all relevant declaration rules have been followed carefully.

The ongoing row between Farage and Sky News continues to attract significant attention online, adding another chapter to the Reform UK leader's long-running and often combative relationship with mainstream broadcasters.