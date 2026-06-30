Some asylum seekers in the United Kingdom could be required to pay more than £13,000 before becoming eligible to apply for permanent settlement under proposed immigration reforms, sparking debate over the future cost of rebuilding a life in Britain.

The proposals, unveiled as part of the government's new Immigration and Asylum Bill, would require certain asylum seekers to repay up to £10,000 for state-funded accommodation and living support before they can apply for settled status. The repayment would come in addition to existing settlement application fees, which currently exceed £3,000, taking the potential total cost above £13,000 for some applicants.

Government ministers argue the policy is designed to reduce the financial burden on taxpayers and create a fairer immigration system, while critics say it could place significant obstacles in front of refugees who have already spent years rebuilding their lives in the UK.

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What Makes Up the £13,000 Cost?

The largest component of the proposed cost is a new repayment scheme that would require eligible asylum seekers to contribute up to £10,000 towards the accommodation and support they received while waiting for a decision on their asylum claim. Officials have compared the model to a student loan, with repayments expected to begin once individuals earn above a specified income threshold.

The repayment requirement would be linked to future settlement applications, meaning those who can afford to contribute would need to clear the amount before obtaining permanent status in the UK. Unaccompanied minors receive partial exemptions from the policy, while children travelling with families do not. The government claims safeguards will be introduced to prevent people from falling into destitution.

In addition, applicants seeking settlement already face substantial Home Office fees. Government fee schedules show that settlement applications now cost more than £3,000, pushing the potential total financial commitment above £13,000 for some migrants.

Why the Government Wants the Changes

Ministers argue the reforms are necessary because of the growing cost of the asylum system.

Government figures show billions of pounds are spent annually on asylum accommodation and support. Officials say taxpayers currently shoulder the entire cost of housing and supporting asylum seekers while their claims are processed, and that those who later establish successful lives in Britain should contribute when financially able.

The proposal forms part of a wider package of immigration measures intended to reduce costs, speed up decision-making, and strengthen public confidence in the asylum system.

Supporters of the reforms argue that the repayment requirement strikes a balance between providing humanitarian protection and ensuring long-term financial responsibility.

Critics Warn of New Barriers to Settlement

Refugee advocates and migration experts have raised concerns about the practical impact of the proposal.

Critics argue that many refugees spend years rebuilding their lives after receiving protection and may struggle to repay such a large amount, particularly given the challenges of securing employment and housing after arrival. Some organisations have warned that linking repayments to settlement could create additional uncertainty for people seeking long-term stability.

Research from refugee support organisations also indicates that asylum seekers receive limited financial assistance while awaiting decisions and are generally unable to work during much of the process, making future repayment obligations a contentious issue.

Others have questioned whether the policy could discourage integration by placing financial pressure on people who have already been granted protection.

What the Changes Could Mean for Future Applicants

If approved by Parliament, the proposal is expected apply to new decisions rather than being imposed retroactively on individuals who have already completed the asylum process. The government has yet to publish full details on income thresholds, repayment schedules and enforcement mechanisms.

Those details will be closely watched by both immigration lawyers and refugee organisations, as they will determine how many people ultimately become subject to the repayment requirement.

For now, the debate highlights a broader question facing policymakers: how to balance humanitarian protection with the financial costs of operating an asylum system at a time of heightened political focus on immigration.

As Parliament considers the legislation, the proposed £13,000 pathway to settlement is likely to become one of the most closely scrutinised aspects of the government's wider immigration reforms.