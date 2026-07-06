West Midlands Police are facing scrutiny after viral bodycam footage appeared to show officers handcuffing an allegedly intoxicated man while those accused of assaulting him were allowed to leave the scene. The incident took place on Broad Street in Birmingham at around 1:30am on Sunday, 21 June.

In the video, the man, identified as 20-year-old Cody Harper, is seen arguing with a group of Black men and one white man. One member of the group appears to tackle Harper, while another punches him from behind as he lies on the ground.

As Harper gets back to his feet, a female officer restrains him against a roller shutter door. During the struggle, the 20-year-old throws a punch, leading to his arrest on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. Meanwhile, the men allegedly involved in the assault are seen leaving the area.

Authorities have not released the identities of the officers involved. Detectives say they are actively working to identify those allegedly responsible for assaulting Harper.

Public Reaction Grows

Footage of the incident has since been viewed millions of times, with many questioning why the apparent victim was detained while the men seen attacking him were allowed to walk away.

The video appears to show Harper looking disorientated after being punched from behind. Combined with the chaotic circumstances, critics argued he may not have realised the person restraining him was a police officer.

One user wrote: 'This whole situation is stupid. The kid was being attacked, and the police approached him without announcing themselves or anything.'

Nigel Farage also criticised the officers, saying: 'This young man was attacked by ethnic minority men, and instead of arresting them, the police arrested the victim.'

Meanwhile, Robert Jenrick described the force's handling of the incident as 'baffling,' questioning why Harper was arrested while those who attacked him were not. He also called for the release of the full footage from the scene.

Public Scrutiny Forces Reverse Course

Initially, West Midlands Police defended the officer involved, stating they had no concerns about her conduct after reviewing the incident. The force said: 'We are satisfied that they were reasonable and proportionate in the circumstances.'

However, on 3 July, the force updated its position, stating: 'We are aware of footage on social media showing the incident before the man is arrested. Recognising that an assault has taken place, we are now carrying out active enquiries to identify those involved.'

A police spokesperson also explained that officers had been dealing with the arrest of another man nearby when the alleged assault occurred.

Investigations Begin as Trust Problem Brews

Cody Harper is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates' Court on 23 July, when further details of the incident are expected to emerge. Meanwhile, police have begun an investigation and are appealing for witnesses and anyone with mobile phone footage to come forward.

The incident has also prompted broader criticism of policing, with some commentators drawing comparisons to the case of Henry Nowak, the teenager who was fatally stabbed before being handcuffed by officers despite telling them he had been stabbed and could not breathe.