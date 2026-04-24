Read more Algerian Faces Deportation After £37K Watch Theft as Questions Grow Over Why More Serious Offenders Remain in UK Algerian Faces Deportation After £37K Watch Theft as Questions Grow Over Why More Serious Offenders Remain in UK

Who is Kofi Offeh, the self-styled African tribe leader, and why was he deported from the UK after being evicted from a disputed Scottish woodland camp where he called himself 'King Atehene'?

Kofi Offeh Deportation: King Atehene Removed After Scotland Camp and Kubala Dispute

Kofi Offeh, a Ghanaian national who styled himself as 'King Atehene', has been deported from the United Kingdom following a high-profile dispute involving an encampment in the Scottish Borders and immigration breaches. The case, linked to a self-declared group known as the 'Kingdom of Kubala', has drawn international attention due to its unusual claims of tribal sovereignty and viral online following.

According to BBC, the deportation follows months of legal proceedings, eviction action and immigration enforcement linked to woodland near Jedburgh, where Offeh and associates established a camp in 2025. The group claimed the land was tied to ancestral heritage and framed their occupation as cultural restoration. However, landowners disputed the claim, arguing there was no legal basis for occupation under Scottish property law.

Kingdom of Kubala Camp in Scottish Borders Sparks Legal Action

The encampment near Jedburgh became the centre of a legal dispute after the self-declared Kingdom of Kubala group occupied woodland and asserted ancestral rights to the area. The occupation quickly escalated into formal proceedings after landowners challenged the group's presence in court.

The case drew attention due to the group's claims of sovereignty and identity, which were not recognised by UK authorities. Local responses in the Scottish Borders also raised concerns about land use, access rights and disruption linked to the prolonged encampment, as reported by The Telegraph.

Scottish Courts Order Eviction from Jedburgh Woodland Site

Following legal proceedings, Scottish authorities ruled that the group had no legal ownership or permission to occupy the land. The court decision led to formal eviction orders, with enforcement action carried out to remove the encampment from the woodland site.

Despite the ruling, members of the group reportedly relocated to nearby land, which led to further intervention by law enforcement and immigration authorities. Officials confirmed that the occupation had no lawful basis under existing property regulations.

Immigration Breach and Enforcement Lead to Deportation Case

Separate from the land dispute, Kofi Offeh's case was also linked to immigration breaches, including overstaying visa conditions. These issues led to detention under immigration enforcement procedures in Scotland.

Authorities later initiated removal proceedings, which resulted in Offeh being deported from the UK in April 2026. He was returned to Ghana via commercial flight and is understood to have arrived at Kotoka International Airport in Accra following his removal.

The UK Home Office has not publicly detailed all aspects of the enforcement action but confirmed that removal was carried out in line with immigration rules.

King Atehene Identity Gains Viral Attention After Deportation

The Daily Star reported that Offeh gained online visibility through social media platforms where he presented himself as 'King Atehene' and leader of the so-called Kingdom of Kubala. The group attracted a following on platforms including TikTok, where videos promoting a revived tribal identity circulated widely.

Authorities and commentators have described the movement as self-styled and lacking legal recognition. Following his deportation, discussions surrounding the case have continued online, with the story prompting debate over social media influence, identity movements and legal boundaries in land occupation cases.