English media personality Katie Price has teased her latest tattoo in a revealing spot.

The former glamour model, businesswoman and reality TV star uploaded a photo of her new body art to her social media on Wednesday, August 5th. Lying in a tattoo parlor, Price is captured with her shorts rolled down to reveal the tattoo on her rear end. Her Facebook post, which you can view here, was uploaded with the caption, "Cheeky bit of ink."

Price's post of her new tattoo comes soon after she made public comments about the frequency of her body modifications. "The Pricey", 48, has been the frequent subject of public scrutiny over her facial surgeries, including reportedly seventeen breast augmentations, which have changed her appearance since her modeling career.

How Much Katie Price Paid for Surgery?

In conversation with Olivia Attwood on the newest season of her docuseries, "The Price of Perfection", Price was asked what prompts her to have so many operations. Price said, "I've realised there's a reason I do it all and it is to do with men."

"The Price of Perfection" explores the world of cosmetic surgery. The series is currently on its second season.

Prompted by Atwood, Price estimated having paid "£40,000 in all for surgery", and that she would have had all the surgeries regardless, saying, "I would pay for it if I wanna get it done."

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When Atwood asked whether the procedures were done in search of validation, Price agreed, "Always, it's got to be that. I always said I don't have body dysmorphia, for years, because I didn't think I did. But I've realised I do, because I look in the mirror and I don't like what I see."

Price later admitted that she has "no idea" how many cosmetic procedures she has undergone, suggesting around "30 or 40". She continued, "for 30 years, everyone has been, you don't need this, you don't need that but if I want to do it, I am doing it anyway."

The model's last publicly known procedure was a breast reduction in 2024. Price has had repeated work done to her breasts over the years, with her largest being 2120 cubic centimetre implants in 2022.

Katie Price Admits She Hates Appearance in Documentary About Her

Appearing on Youtuber Andrew Gold's podcast this week, Price said of seeing past footage of herself in her recent Sky documentary, 'Even when I watched the documentary, I shout out, "Oh, that's ugly. Ugly ugly." I say, "Oh, I hate it".'

Price rose to fame in the late 1990s, and hit her break on Page 3 of The Sun in 1996, under the name "Jordan". At age 18, she became a household name, and would go on to be worth an estimated £45m at the peak of her career.

Speaking to Sky News, author and Times columnist Sarah Ditum noted of Price, 'she used her body to become famous and successful.'

In Ditum's book 'Toxic, Women, Fame And The Noughties', she goes into detail on the pressures celebrity women had to face in the early 2000s celebrity scene.

'It always seems quite cynical and calculating the decisions she's made, to have the biggest boobs and to make that her job,' Ditum remarked. 'Over time you run up to the limits of what's possible. You can't get bigger and bigger and bigger indefinitely - eventually someone's going to come along and be even bigger or have even more recklessly huge implants.'

Previous Statements on Cosmetic Surgery

When asked in 2009 whether she would ever undergo a facelift, Price insisted she would never, and that 'I've seen them in LA, they look like freaks.' Having changed her opinion since then, Price told the Go Love Yourself! podcast in 2023: 'I've never thought I'm good-looking, and I still don't. Maybe I've got body dysmorphia, and [maybe] I have to admit I've got body dysmorphia because I'm always changing stuff. And I know sometimes when I've gone too far.'

Later in her interview with Gold, Price said she 'definitely' has body dysmorphia.

'And I don't even know what it is', she confessed. 'Like now, I want to go to the surgeon in September say, "Can you just pull a bit there?" Because I know it looks better'.

By Ditum's analysis of Price, the star is 'very intelligent at seeking publicity, she's very intelligent at shaping her profile, and she's very intelligent at using her body and using the extremity of her body to attract attention. [...] But the cost of doing that is personally and physically really unimaginably huge. And there's no long-termism built into it."

Price is a mother of five, and has been married three times. Since 2021, however, the star has been a regular in tabloid media due to frequent court cases over her financial management and substance misuse. Ditum notes, that it is 'not clear where you go and how much you can progress when your business is that kind of extreme treatment of your body'.

Price's four-part Sky documentary 'Katie Price: Nothing to Hide' premiered on July 8, 2026, with never-before-seen footage from throughout her 30-year career. Beyond the intimate daily-life updates on her social media presence, fans can now tune into the series to look back on and celebrate the iconic figure's time in the spotlight.