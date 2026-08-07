Lily Phillips has revealed the surprising body insecurity that still bothers her despite reportedly spending around £50,000 on cosmetic surgery.

The OnlyFans star has been very open about her transformation, sharing procedures she has had done and the reasons behind changing different parts of her body.

But even after going under the knife multiple times, Phillips has admitted there is still one thing she remains deeply unhappy with, and it is not necessarily the body part fans might expect.

Shock Body Confession

Phillips has previously spoken about feeling insecure about her appearance, but her biggest hang-up may come as a surprise.

The adult star has reportedly singled out her toes as one of her major insecurities, describing them as unusually long.

In conversations about her appearance, Phillips has even mentioned the possibility of having surgery to shorten them.

For someone who has already spent tens of thousands of pounds changing her appearance, the fact that another 'flaw' is still bothering her shows just how hard body insecurities can be to shake.

Inside Lily Phillips' Transformation

Phillips has never been afraid of talking about cosmetic surgery.

The star has previously revealed that she has gone through several procedures, with reports putting the total cost of her transformation at somewhere in the range of £45,000 to £50,000.

Her procedures have reportedly included liposuction, a chin implant and a Brazilian butt lift, as well as a labiaplasty. Phillips has explained that she chose some of the procedures because she was concerned about how particular parts of her body looked.

Her approach, she has said, has generally been about changing things she feels are subtle instead of completely changing her appearance.

But the hefty price tag hasn't resulted in a completely insecurity-free life.

'One Insecurity Goes, Another Comes'

Phillips has previously spoken about the complicated relationship between cosmetic procedures and self-confidence.

Rather than suggesting surgery is a guaranteed route to happiness, she has warned that people should be comfortable with themselves before choosing to do cosmetic procedures.

Her reasoning is simple: changing one thing may not necessarily stop someone from finding another feature to dislike. Apparently, this is exactly what happened to Phillips.

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Despite undergoing multiple expensive procedures, Phillips continues to criticise parts of her appearance, with her toes now becoming an unexpected source of insecurity.

Her comments also underline the pressure social media personalities can face to maintain a particular 'perfect' image.

Why is Lily's Confession So Shocking?

Phillips has built a career around coming off as confident, provocative and unapologetic online.

She has become known for controversial stunts and headline-making adult content, frequently putting her appearance and personal life under the unkind eye of the public.

Behind that confident image, however, she has admitted to having many of the same insecurities experienced by people outside the spotlight. Her latest reveal serves as a reminder that cosmetic surgery cannot necessarily change how someone feels about their looks.

Even after spending tens of thousands of pounds on procedures, Phillips still has something she would like to change, and if her comments are anything to go by, her cosmetic wish list may not be over yet.