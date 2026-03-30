Just hours after news broke that FBI Director Kash Patel's personal email had been hacked, a video claiming to show Patel dancing began circulating widely across social media.

The timing made it believable because after the hack, some of Patel's personal media were made public by the hackers. The viral video shows a South Asian man whose build and facial features closely resemble Kash Patel's, and the internet soon concluded that he is actually the FBI chief.

However, the reality is far simpler.

How The Real Hack Unfolded

The controversy began on 27 March, when US officials confirmed that Patel's personal Gmail account — not any FBI or government system — had been compromised by a group known as the Handala Hack Team, which has been linked to pro-Iran cyber activity.

'The so-called 'impenetrable' systems of the FBI were brought to their knees within hours by our team,' the hackers wrote.

The group published a cache of older materials, including personal photos, a resume, and more than 300 emails dating largely from 2010 to 2019. Officials quickly clarified that the information was 'historical in nature' and did not include classified or sensitive government data.

The breach was treated as a targeted 'hack-and-leak' effort — a tactic often used to embarrass public figures rather than expose major intelligence.

The Truth of Viral Dancing Video

Almost immediately after the hack made headlines, a clip began spreading on social media platforms. It showed a man dancing energetically in a home setting, surrounded by friends, with food laid out and music playing in the background.

Captions falsely claimed it was footage 'leaked' from Patel's email or even that it showed him celebrating.

The video racked up tens of thousands of views within hours, riding the momentum of the breaking news.

Viral Misinformation Alert 🚨



A video being shared as "Kash Patel email leak celebration" is actually not related at all.



👉 Reality check:

This clip is from India (Dec 2022) showing a man dancing joyfully after his wife went to her maternal home.



🎶 The song?

Sun Sahiba... pic.twitter.com/MlaSK4jVeP — Aditya Pratap Singh (@Adi_IIMCIAN) March 29, 2026

However, the dancing video is not new, and it does not feature Kash Patel.

It is a viral clip from India that first circulated in 2022, showing an unnamed man dancing at home in what was widely described as a lighthearted 'bachelor moment' while his wife was away. The video gained popularity at the time for its relatable and humorous tone.

According to reports, there is no connection between the man in the video and Patel — visually, contextually, or otherwise. The clip predates the email hack by several years and was never part of the materials released by the hackers.

How Misinformation Took Hold

The mix-up followed a familiar pattern.

Users began sharing the old video with misleading captions, often as a joke. But as engagement grew, the line between humour and misinformation blurred, and many viewers assumed the clip was genuine.

Fact-checkers moved quickly to debunk the claim, noting that the hackers released only emails, documents, and photos, no videos at all.

Meanwhile, officials say the breach has been contained, with no ongoing access reported and no impact on government systems. Patel has not publicly commented on the viral video or anything at all related to the 'email hack' situation.

As for the clip itself, it continues to circulate in some corners of the internet, but its origins are now well-established.