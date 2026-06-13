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Intense winds and large hail could halt the Ultimate Fighting Championship event at the White House South Lawn this Sunday. Thousands of spectators are expected, but forecasters warn that severe evening storms may disrupt proceedings.

Meteorologists are closely monitoring the situation as unpredictable atmospheric conditions develop, according to the New York Times. The threat introduces logistical challenges for organisers and travelling spectators alike.

Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds Threaten the Mid-Atlantic

The primary weather system is projected to impact a broad area across the Ohio Valley and the Northeast. Jared Guyer, a meteorologist at the Storm Prediction Center, described the incoming system as 'fairly potent' and warned it was likely to produce widespread severe thunderstorms on Sunday.

Guyer identified the Mid-Atlantic as the zone most at risk. 'Especially going through Sunday afternoon and evening,' he said. 'From Virginia up toward southern New York would appear to be the main threat area, and that could certainly include the greater DC area.'

Potential for Large Hail and Lightning Raise Safety Concerns

The storm system carries several potentially destructive elements. Guyer said the primary threat was likely to be damaging winds, though large hail and lightning were also possible and a tornado could not be ruled out.

Washington experiences thunderstorms regularly during warmer months. In August 2022, three people were killed when lightning struck a park just north of the White House during evening storms.

Unprecedented Contingency Plans Developed by Organisers

The UFC has confirmed it is preparing for severe weather. Craig Borsari, the organisation's chief content officer, addressed the situation during a media day on Wednesday, saying the UFC was receiving hourly reports from an on-site meteorologist and had developed contingency plans.

'But when you get into these scenarios where you got rain, wind, lightning, you don't know how long it's going to be,' he said. 'We'll get a much better idea when we're 24 hours out for Sunday.'

Extreme Heat Adds to Weekend Logistical Challenges

Storms are not the only concern. The East Coast has been experiencing unusually high temperatures on Thursday and Friday, with Allison Santorelli, a meteorologist at the Weather Prediction Center, forecasting highs in the mid- to high 90s Fahrenheit on both days, with daily records likely to be broken.

'We should get a brief break from the heat on Saturday,' she said. 'But then on Sunday, it looks like the heat may return briefly. On Sunday afternoon and evening, I'm seeing high temperatures in the low to mid-90s in the DC area.'

The heat index is forecast to reach up to 105 degrees Fahrenheit through Friday, though Santorelli noted conditions should feel less oppressive by Sunday.

Meteorologists forecast intense winds and a potential hailstorm for Trump's outdoor UFC fight this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4EjKFWWgOp — FactPost (@factpostnews) June 12, 2026

Historical Precedent Guides Heat Mitigation Strategies

Borsari said the UFC has taken steps to reduce the impact of high temperatures, including installing a custom cover and canopy overhead to provide shade for fighters and attendees. Humidity is also expected to remain elevated through the weekend.

The UFC has outdoor event experience to draw on. In April 2010, UFC 112 was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, the organisation's first outdoor event, where temperatures reached around 95 degrees Fahrenheit, similar to what is forecast for Washington on Sunday. Officials have cited that event as a baseline for their contingency planning.