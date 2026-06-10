State election officials across the United States could soon face a difficult decision as the US Postal Service (USPS) moves forward with a proposal that would require states to provide voter information before mail ballots can be delivered through the postal system.

The plan is tied to an effort by the Trump administration to tighten rules surrounding mail-in voting ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

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Critics Warn Plan Could Curtail Mail-In Voting

Under the proposed framework, states would need to submit lists identifying voters eligible to receive mail ballots. If they do not comply, the USPS could refuse to handle those ballots. If they do not comply, the Postal Service could refuse to handle those ballots.

According to the proposal, the result could be a sharp reduction in mail voting because ballots would no longer move through the postal system unless states provided the required voter data.

CNN reported that the policy could effectively lead to a virtual elimination of mail-in voting in states that decline to share voter lists with the federal government.

Speaking to CNN, Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State, said that should the court rule in favour of the Trump administration, 'Then you will see a virtual elimination of mail-in voting, unless the states supply voter lists to the federal government.'

The proposal stems from an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump earlier this year that called for stricter oversight of voting conducted through the mail.

New Requirements Raise Concerns

The proposed rules would give the federal government a larger role in mail voting than it has traditionally held. Election administration has long been managed primarily by states. Supporters of the administration's approach argue that the changes are designed to ensure ballots are sent only to eligible voters.

Former USPS Board of Governors Vice Chair Anton Hajjar questioned the approach in comments to CNN. He argued that the Postal Service's role should be limited to delivering mail when the required postage has been paid.

'If proper postage is paid on a mail piece, the USPS should deliver it,' Hajjar said. 'The proposed rule says it's not regulating elections but that's what, in effect, it's doing.' Federal officials have maintained that voter verification measures are necessary to protect election integrity and improve confidence in election results.

Critics, however, say the proposal could create logistical challenges for states and potentially disrupt voting access. Voting-rights advocates have warned that errors in voter databases or delays in sharing information could affect eligible voters who rely on absentee or mail-in ballots.

Legal Challenges Already Underway

The proposal is already facing legal opposition. More than 20 Democratic-led states, along with advocacy groups and party organisations, have filed lawsuits challenging the executive order and related election directives.

Opponents argue that election rules are generally established by states and Congress, not by presidential order.

A federal judge recently declined to block the administration's order, allowing implementation efforts to continue for now. However, the court's decision did not address the underlying constitutional questions, leaving the door open for future legal battles as the policy moves closer to taking effect.