Nancy Guthrie's suspected burial site in northern Mexico was found empty this week after an anonymous tip led volunteer searchers to a mass grave near the US border, while the FBI and Pima County Sheriff admitted they have had no direct contact with Mexican authorities about the claim.

The 84-year-old Nancy, mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for more than four months. US authorities say she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home on 1 February, a day after she was last seen being dropped off after a family dinner. No suspect has been identified, no arrests have been made and, despite national attention, there has been little public sign of a breakthrough.

The latest twist did not come from US law enforcement, but from Mexico. Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, who leads the Mexican volunteer collective Buscando Corazones, told local outlet El Imparcial that her group received an anonymous phone call in early May. The caller claimed Nancy Guthrie had been buried in one of the streams in the Mariposa region, west of Nogales, close to the Arizona border.

Nancy Guthrie search picks up in Mexico after anonymous tip about "grave." pic.twitter.com/3V5Ckr2JRQ — TMZ (@TMZ) June 11, 2026

Buscando Corazones, whose name translates as 'Searching for Hearts,' has built a grim expertise in combing the desert for the disappeared. Acting on the tip, Ayala Ortiz said they coordinated with Mexican authorities and mounted a first search of the indicated area on 16 May, followed by a second sweep on 10 June.

What they found was harrowing, but not what the caller had promised. The collective uncovered a mass grave site and, working alongside another volunteer group, Buscadoras de la Frontera, eventually located more than 25 clandestine graves. Between April and May alone, the two groups say they recovered the remains of at least 32 individuals in that rough, dry terrain.

According to Ayala Ortiz, one grave in particular matched the anonymous description of where Nancy Guthrie's body was supposed to be. When they dug it up, it was empty.

Mexican Searchers Pursue Nancy Guthrie Lead

Buscando Corazones had already searched the Mariposa area once before. Ayala Ortiz told El Imparcial that during a prior operation, the specific grave now linked to the Nancy tip did not exist, suggesting it had been dug more recently. Even so, there was no sign of Guthrie.

Speaking to US channel News 12, she confirmed that the search team intends to keep going. After the negative result at the first stream, they plan to move on to another nearby waterway, where they have scheduled a further operation for Tuesday 16 June. Their aim is not only to look for Nancy, but for dozens of others whose families have been left in limbo.

Ayala Ortiz described the work in starkly practical terms. Anonymous tips are common, she suggested, and the collectives cannot afford to ignore any of them. Some lead to remains, some to nothing, but in a region scarred by organised crime and cross-border trafficking, the desert still hides many of its dead.

Nothing about the anonymous claim regarding Nancy has been independently verified. There is no forensic confirmation she was ever taken to Mexico and no physical evidence, so far, has tied any of the recovered remains to her. Until those questions are answered, the Mexican lead should be treated with caution.

US Investigators Step Back From Mexico Tip

What stands out, however, is how little official coordination appears to exist across the border. On Thursday 11 June, as Mexican media published images from the grave site, the Pima County Sheriff's Department issued a brief statement addressing the reports.

'We are aware of reports regarding an anonymous tip related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation that was provided to a group in Mexico,' the department said. 'At this time, we have not been contacted by Mexican authorities.'

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The sheriff's office, which is leading the case alongside the FBI, added that the investigation 'remains active and ongoing' and pledged to follow up on 'any credible information.' The wording did not endorse the Mexican tip as credible, nor did it suggest that US agents had directly engaged with the volunteer collectives digging in Mariposa.

That gap tells its own story. On one side of the border, unpaid searchers are probing clandestine graves with shovels and basic tools. On the other, an elderly woman with a recognisable surname has vanished from a quiet suburban home, and detectives say they are still waiting for a solid lead.

For Savannah and her family, the result is a painful halfway state. The discovery of a mass grave in Mexico, and the stark images that followed, appeared at first glance like the darkest kind of closure. Instead, it has left them with one more location checked, one more tip exhausted and the same unanswered question that has haunted them since January.