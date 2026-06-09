The Justice Department announced on Monday that it will move to revoke citizenship from 17 people nationwide, marking the latest step in the Trump administration's expanded push to target naturalised citizens.

Since President Donald Trump returned to office, officials have intensified efforts aimed at reviewing cases where citizenship may have been obtained through fraud or misrepresentation.

Authorities say several of those now targeted are accused of serious criminal conduct, including fraud and sexual abuse of a minor, though each case must be proven in federal court before citizenship can be removed.

The department has framed the initiative as part of a broader commitment to protecting the integrity of the naturalisation system and ensuring that citizenship is only granted to those who meet all legal requirements.

De-naturalisation remains a rare legal remedy in the United States and can only be pursued through civil proceedings in federal court.

Prosecutors must demonstrate that citizenship was unlawfully obtained, often requiring detailed evidence of false statements or concealed information during the naturalisation process.

Legal Framework and Historical Use of De-naturalisation

De-naturalisation is one of the most serious immigration-related legal actions available to the US government. It requires a high burden of proof and can only be pursued when the state believes citizenship was secured through deception or unlawful means.

Historically, the United States has used de-naturalisation sparingly. Cases have included individuals who provided false information about their identity, marital status, or date of arrival.

During the Second World War, some citizenship reviews were also carried out in relation to suspected Nazi sympathisers among German Americans.

In recent years, enforcement has remained limited but consistent. Under the Biden administration, officials filed 24 de-naturalisation cases, according to the Justice Department.

The current administration has already exceeded that total within the past year, including a separate move in May to strip citizenship from a dozen individuals.

Government Justification and Policy Stance

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement that 'gaining US citizenship is a privilege' and that the Department of Justice maintains a zero-tolerance approach to abuse of the naturalisation process under President Trump's leadership.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration would continue to use every lawful avenue to de-naturalise and remove individuals it believes obtained citizenship improperly, describing them as 'aliens' in line with official terminology.

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The administration has defended its approach as part of a wider effort to strengthen immigration enforcement and safeguard the integrity of the citizenship system.

Officials say further cases are expected as ongoing investigations identify additional individuals who may have misrepresented themselves during the naturalisation process.

Officials have reiterated that each case will proceed through the courts individually, with defendants entitled to due process protections under US law. Legal experts note that de-naturalisation cases are complex and often depend on historical documentation and witness evidence, making outcomes difficult to predict.

The administration maintains that the policy is narrowly targeted at cases involving clear evidence of fraud rather than broad categories of naturalised citizens. The policy remains under continued legal scrutiny in court.