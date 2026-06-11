In Afghanistan's worsening humanitarian crisis, families in several provinces are reportedly selling their young daughters for as little as $3,200 (£2,510) as famine spreads across the country, according to journalist Hollie McKay on Substack.

The practice, documented by aid observers and journalists, shows a deepening survival emergency affecting more than a tenth of the population as hunger, unemployment and aid cuts converge under Taliban rule in 2026.

The news comes after repeated warnings from humanitarian organisations that Afghanistan remains one of the world's largest crises, with an estimated 22 million people in need of assistance and millions facing acute food insecurity. Aid agencies have also pointed to a steep collapse in international funding, leaving basic support systems under severe strain.

Sold for Survival in Afghanistan's Child Marriage Economy

In Afghanistan's poorest regions, child marriage has long existed, but reporting suggests it is now increasingly shaped by extreme economic collapse rather than tradition alone.

The going rate for a child bride is now widely cited at around $3,200 (£2,510), a figure that has become a grim benchmark in local accounts.

Journalist reporting and testimonies from affected families describe fathers making the decision to sell daughters in order to feed remaining children. In some cases, families say they see no viable alternative as unemployment spreads and food prices rise beyond reach.

In Ghor province, a BBC report described crowds of men competing for a single day's labour, with many returning home empty-handed after hours of waiting.

One father, Abdul Rashid Azimi, said he felt forced into the decision to sell one of his twin daughters, explaining that the money could support the rest of his family for several years. His account, echoed by others in similar conditions, highlights how survival calculations are overriding long-term consequences.

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Aid workers and journalists have also documented cases where families sell children not only into marriage but into arrangements framed as economic relief. In one instance reported by the BBC, a father said he sold his five-year-old daughter to cover medical costs, later describing it as the only way to save her life during illness.

There were also eports from Ghor describing newborn deaths linked to maternal malnutrition, children being pulled out of school, and families surviving on bread alone. One resident told reporters that his household had not received food aid for two years, underscoring the collapse of external assistance in some rural areas.

Hunger, Famine Pressure in Afghanistan

Humanitarian agencies have repeatedly warned that Afghanistan's food insecurity has reached levels not seen in decades. United Nations assessments estimate that roughly three-quarters of the population cannot meet basic living needs, while millions remain one shock away from famine conditions.

The World Food Programme has projected that millions of children and pregnant or breastfeeding women will face acute malnutrition in 2026 if conditions do not improve.

The same BBC report also found that at a local bakery distributing stale bread, crowds were seen breaking loaves apart within seconds. Elsewhere, men stood waiting for rare job offers paying only a few dollars a day, with most failing to secure work.

These conditions, aid organisations say, are directly linked to a massive collapse in public services and international funding reductions. Food assistance has become irregular in many areas, and local healthcare systems are struggling to treat malnutrition-related illnesses, particularly among women and infants.

Who Is Buying Afghan Girls Remains an Unanswered Question

While most reporting focuses on families selling daughters under pressure, less is known about the buyers, a gap that continues to concern researchers and rights groups. Local transactions are often informal and poorly documented, making cross-border or wealthier buyers difficult to trace.

However, field researchers along the Afghanistan–Pakistan and Iran corridors have previously indicated that trafficking networks operate beyond local poverty dynamics, though precise figures remain unverified.

What is clear from available reporting is that the system functions as a market driven by desperation on one side and demand on the other, even if the full scale of that demand is not publicly visible. Aid experts warn that without stronger monitoring and enforcement, vulnerable children remain exposed to long-term exploitation once they leave their families' care.

Authorities in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have not publicly provided comprehensive national data on child marriage rates since 2021, and independent verification remains limited due to restricted access for international organisations. What is certain is that the economic collapse is reshaping family decisions in irreversible ways, and the consequences are being borne most heavily by women and children.