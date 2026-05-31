Donald Trump claimed in a filmed interview with his daughter-in-law Lara Trump on Friday that 'most people' do not know the word 'dumb' ends with a 'b,' sparking a fresh wave of ridicule and anger online in the United States and beyond.

The president was attempting to justify a new insult he has been pushing on his Truth Social platform, repeatedly referring to Democrats as 'Dumocrats.' In the Lara Trump interview, he said he coined the term while watching House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, whom he labelled 'a dumb person.' Trump then launched into an unsolicited spelling lesson, telling viewers: 'I take the word 'dumb,' take the 'B' off, 'cause most people don't know that, you know, dumb ends with a "B."'

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The clip did the rounds within hours. On social media, the backlash was instant and brutal. One user accused Trump of being 'legitimately proud of knowing how to spell that word.' Another wrote bluntly: 'Everyone knows that your ignorant pig.' A third commenter said they could not imagine 'having the nuclear codes and using your airtime to explain how the word "dumb" is spelled. What a time to be alive.'

Others were more cutting still, suggesting the revelation about the silent consonant was new to him rather than to the public. 'You can tell he definitely just learned this,' one person wrote. 'Does he think the average person is as dumb as he is?'

The exchange might, in another era, have passed as one of Trump's many throwaway jibes. Yet it comes at a moment when questions about his judgement, ego and even his health have been creeping back into view. Trump's comments followed recent coverage of what a doctor described as his 'painful and disabling' chronic disease, discussed after a three-hour hospital visit. Nothing about his current medical status has been officially confirmed, so any speculation should be taken with a grain of salt.

What is clear is that Trump continues to test the boundary between political messaging and personal theatre. His decision to frame a senior Democrat as too 'dumb' to escape a schoolyard-style nickname is standard Trump fare. But insisting that 'most people' are unclear on how to spell a four-letter word tilts into something stranger either a wildly low opinion of his own supporters, or an off-the-cuff line he did not bother to think through.

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Hakeem Jeffries and the 'Dumocrats' Insult

Trump told Lara that he came up with 'Dumocrats' after watching Jeffries, who leads House Democrats in Washington. 'I came up with that by watching Hakeem Jeffries because he's a dumb person,' Trump said. 'I said, 'He's real dumb.' So, I think it works.'

Jeffries, for his part, has been busy fighting a different Trump-related idea. The Democrat has publicly attacked a reported push from Trump-aligned officials inside government to design an entirely new $250 banknote bearing Trump's face.

'Hard No on a Trump $250 bill,' Jeffries wrote on X. 'Get over yourself. The upcoming July 4th anniversary is not about a wannabe King. It's about celebrating the American journey.'

Jeffries later described the reported proposal as 'Monopoly money' during an appearance on The Julie Mason Show, adding, 'It's fantasy. And we are going to do everything possible to make sure that this never happens. I mean, this is the most ridiculous thing in the world.'

A $250 Bill That May Never Exist

The Washington Post reported that US Treasurer Brandon Beach and his senior adviser, Mike Brown, have been urging staff at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing since last year to prepare prototypes of a $250 note featuring Trump. According to the report, Beach even supplied mock-up designs.

One of those designs, obtained by the paper, carries Trump's presidential portrait in the centre, flanked by two signatures: his own and that of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. The imagery builds around the idea of Trump effectively sharing the face of American currency with figures such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

The legal problem is straightforward enough. Under US federal law, it is illegal for a living person to appear on official currency. The US Mint has issued $1 coins for all deceased presidents, with the exception of Jimmy Carter, who died in December 2024 at the age of 100. To place Trump on a banknote while he is alive would require not just a change of policy, but an act of Congress.

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In February 2025, Republican congressman Joe Wilson of South Carolina introduced legislation directing the Bureau of Engraving and Printing to circulate a $250 bill with Trump's face. Wilson's bill has been referred to the House Financial Services Committee and, has not progressed further.

Whether the banknote idea ever sees the light of day, it underlines the unusual political world Trump still inhabits, one in which a president can spend part of an interview explaining the spelling of 'dumb' while his allies quietly sketch out currency designs bearing his portrait.