Elon Musk is under fire for claiming that Adolf Hitler was 'also left-wing' and a 'hardcore socialist,' prompting accusations that the billionaire is distorting history and spreading misleading interpretations of Nazi ideology.

The comments originated in a public exchange on X, where Musk responded to a post discussing political leaders who blame society's problems on an 'outgroup.' In his reply, Musk wrote, 'Hitler was also left, just a different type of left. Hardcore socialist.'

Hitler was also left, just a different type of left. Hardcore socialist. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2026

Reaction to Musk's Claims

Criticism of Musk's statement has largely focused on the established academic consensus that places Hitler and the Nazi Party on the far-right of the political spectrum, based on their ultranationalism, racial ideology and suppression of left-wing movements.

One commenter rejected Musk's framing outright, arguing that 'no serious historian, academic or anyone who has spent even minutes looking at Nazi Germany agrees with this. Hitler locked up the left, denounced the left. He was not a 'hardcore socialist.' The only people who say this are... Nazi sympathizers & the far right.'

A reminder that no serious historian, academic or anyone who has spent even minutes looking at Nazi Germany agrees with this. Hitler locked up the left, denounced the left. He was not a 'hardcore socialist.'



The only people who say this are... Nazi sympathizers & the far right. https://t.co/qDqUN9m5nh — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 26, 2026

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Others went further, accusing Musk of repeating a long-debated piece of historical revisionism. One response described the claim as 'the dumbest historical revisionism online,' arguing that the Nazi Party's use of the term 'National Socialism' was largely branding rather than ideology. It added that the regime dismantled trade unions, persecuted socialists and communists, and aligned itself closely with industrial elites.

Another user wrote that Hitler 'wasn't a socialist and is considered far-right,' adding that socialism existed in Nazi propaganda only, not in practice, and pointing to the regime's violent suppression of labour movements.

What Was Hitler's Politics?

Adolf Hitler's political ideology was rooted in far-right authoritarian nationalism, not socialism or left-wing politics, despite the misleading use of the term 'National Socialist' in the Nazi Party's name.

At its core, Hitler's worldview centred on extreme nationalism, racial hierarchy, and the belief in a so-called 'Aryan' racial superiority. He rejected democracy entirely, dismantling Germany's parliamentary system after becoming chancellor in 1933 and replacing it with a dictatorship under his control.

One of the clearest indicators of Hitler's political position was his treatment of left-wing groups. Once in power, the Nazi regime moved quickly to eliminate political opposition. The Communist Party (KPD) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Germany's largest left-wing parties at the time, were banned. Thousands of their members were arrested, sent to concentration camps, or killed during political purges.

Trade unions were also dissolved in 1933 and replaced with the German Labour Front, a state-controlled organisation that removed workers' independent representation.

Rather than aligning with socialist movements, Hitler and the Nazi Party positioned themselves in direct opposition to Marxism and communism, which they associated with internationalism and Jewish influence. Nazi propaganda frequently portrayed communists and socialists as enemies of the state.

Hitler also formed close ties with elements of German industrial elites and conservative nationalist groups, particularly business leaders who supported rearmament and economic stability under authoritarian rule. Many of these industrial figures benefited from Nazi policies, including military contracts and the suppression of labour movements.

While the Nazis used some state intervention in the economy, this was aimed at strengthening the war machine and maintaining control, not redistributing wealth or empowering workers. Private property remained in place, but was heavily directed by the state in the service of military and nationalist goals.

As commenters said, historians widely classify Hitler and the Nazi Party as far-right fascists, defined by dictatorship, ultranationalism, militarism, and violent suppression of political opposition—especially those on the left.