Victoria Beckham gets candid about her parenting style and what her son Brooklyn said about the Beckham Brand.

Victoria broke her silence in the wake of Brooklyn's accusations that he was 'controlled by a family that values public promotion and endorsements above all else.' The former Spice Girl indirectly addressed the controversy, among others, in a tell-all interview with Emma Grede.

In January, Brooklyn called out David and Victoria's parenting in a scathing statement, alleging that everything they did for the family prioritised 'Brand Beckham.' His parents were high-profile celebrities long before they became a power couple and a globally recognised brand.

Victoria Responds to Brooklyn's 'Brand Beckham' Claims

'When myself and David first met, it was never our intention to start a brand,' Victoria revealed. 'People talk about 'Brand Beckham,' that has happened so organically... That was never something that we, together, even discussed... David did what he did. I did what I do... We're just we're a couple of builders. That's what we do.'

She also confided that their parenting styles have changed as their four children got older, that it's 'very different' now compared to when they were much younger. 'Being very close is really, really important to us... I'm just trying to do the best that I can,' she said.

Victoria Explains How the Beckhams Approach Parenting

Read more Why David Beckham, Victoria Beckham are Reportedly Blaming Each Other for Brooklyn's Public Attacks Why David Beckham, Victoria Beckham are Reportedly Blaming Each Other for Brooklyn's Public Attacks

She cited her son Cruz and her role in his promising music career. 'Anything that I could do to support him, to encourage and to help him, that's my job as his mum. It's never about being pushy or forcing. It's being there to support,' she explained. Brooklyn's statements were never addressed or alluded to in the interview.

'Ultimately, we want the kids to be hard-working, kind,' she asserted. 'I think that I've always wanted to be the best mum that I could be and look after the kids, but I feel that it's been part of my job to really help them fulfil their full potential. For them to recognise what their sense of purpose is.'

Brooklyn has not seen his family since May 2025, and he made it explicitly clear that he's not interested in reconciliation. He said all he wants is to live a private life with his wife Nicola Peltz, who he married in 2022.

Did Victoria 'Hijack' Brooklyn's Wedding?

'I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared... My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family,' he said in January.

Reports have highlighted past flashpoints in the feud, including Brooklyn's allegation that his mother 'hijacked' his first dance with Nicola at their wedding. He wrote that the dance had been planned 'weeks in advance to a romantic love song,' but that in front of 500 guests Victoria 'was waiting to dance with me instead,' saying he 'never felt so humiliated in my life.'

Victoria has not directly addressed that specific claim in recent interviews, focusing instead on her broader parenting stance and her desire to protect her children.

'We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be,' she told The Wall Street Journal, adding, 'all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.'