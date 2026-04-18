Israel–Hezbollah CEASEFIRE OFFICIALLY BROKEN? – IDF Conducted Precise Strikes Against Terrorists, Reports Claim
Unverified reports suggest renewed hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict
Unverified social media claims that the Israel–Hezbollah ceasefire has 'officially broken' have circulated widely online, though no military authority, government, or established news agency has confirmed a full ceasefire collapse as of publication.
The claims originate primarily from a viral post on X shared by Crypto Rover, a cryptocurrency influencer account with no military or governmental standing. The post stated that 'CEASEFIRE IS OFFICIALLY BROKEN' — a claim that has not been independently verified by any official source.
What Is Actually Confirmed
A 10-day Israel–Lebanon ceasefire took effect at midnight on 17 April 2026, pausing active hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah alongside the broader US–Iran ceasefire. Under the agreement, Israel committed to carrying out no offensive military operations against Lebanese targets by land, air, or sea, while reserving the right to self-defence against 'planned, imminent, or ongoing attacks,' according to NPR.
Hezbollah acknowledged the truce but said its next steps would depend on developments on the ground. News images showed crowds celebrating in parts of Lebanon, and thousands of displaced families began returning to their homes.
Ceasefire Violations Alleged Within Hours
The Lebanese Army issued a formal statement accusing Israeli forces of violating the ceasefire agreement within hours of it taking effect. The Lebanese Armed Forces cited drone incursions into Lebanese airspace and surveillance targeting of Lebanese military positions, documenting incidents with timestamps and coordinates shared with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Israeli officials had not issued a formal response to the specific allegations as of publication. The IDF stated that as the ceasefire came into effect, it had struck over 380 Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon and remained on high alert to resume strikes, according to reporting by The Real News Network.
Civilian Accounts Add to Uncertainty
On the ground, civilian accounts from Lebanese residents shared across social media — including posts on the r/lebanon subreddit — described ongoing impacts of Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon following the ceasefire announcement. These posts cannot be independently verified, and they do not constitute official confirmation of ceasefire collapse.
Such civilian testimony reflects the confusion on the ground but must be distinguished from formal military or governmental findings. No named defence ministry, international monitor, or established news agency has confirmed that the ceasefire has been fully or officially broken.
UN Condemnation and Trump's Intervention
UN experts condemned Israel's bombing of Lebanon after the ceasefire announcement on 15 April, demanding an immediate halt to hostilities. Their statement was issued before the 17 April ceasefire took effect, in response to Israeli strikes that followed an earlier ceasefire declaration.
President Trump separately stated that Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon were 'prohibited,' a move that jolted Netanyahu and raised questions over the ceasefire's durability. Iran characterised prior Israeli actions as 'a blatant violation' of the ceasefire agreement and urged the US to intervene, according to the BBC.
Strait of Hormuz Context
Separately, the Strait of Hormuz has been the subject of its own contested communications this weekend, with Iran's Foreign Minister declaring it open and the IRGC Navy publicly contradicting that declaration. Those maritime tensions are covered in a separate IBTimes report.
The 10-day Israel–Lebanon ceasefire is due to run alongside the US–Iran ceasefire, which expires on 22 April. No official party has declared the 17 April ceasefire formally terminated as of publication.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- Recommended For You