A Virginia congressman's attempt to duck a question about Social Security has gone viral, after Republican Rob Wittman faked a 90-second phone call outside the US Capitol on Tuesday, 9 June, rather than explain House Speaker Mike Johnson's plan to 'adjust and fix' the programme.

Footage posted by MeidasTouch shows the 67-year-old grabbing his phone, saying 'Hey, how're you doing?' and holding a one-sided conversation as he walked away. Half the screen stayed visible throughout, and it never displayed an active call. His cheek kept tapping the display, which cycled through apps as he pressed it against his face.

'I'm heading your way right now,' he said at one point, as if arranging a meeting with someone. The clip has drawn millions of views and a wave of mockery since it surfaced on Wednesday, 10 June.

Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA) faked a phone call for roughly 90 seconds after being asked about Speaker Mike Johnson’s comments regarding potential Social Security cuts.



The phone's screen remained visible, with his cheek inadvertently tapping different parts of the display. pic.twitter.com/y3ST5AX651 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 10, 2026

The Question Wittman Would Not Answer

The reporter asked about 'Mike Johnson's secret plan to cut Social Security', a reference to remarks the Speaker made a day earlier on Louisiana's Moon Griffon Show.

'The reason we are in trouble is because over 74% of federal spending is on autopilot, mandatory spending,' Johnson said on Monday, 8 June. 'That's your entitlement programs like Medicare, Medicaid and then things like Social Security. They have to be adjusted and fixed. We have a plan to do that next year.'

Wittman ignored repeated follow-ups and left the Capitol grounds once his 'call' ended, offering no answer on what that plan contains.

A Repeat Performance

It was not the congressman's first staged call. Drop Site News reporter Julian Andreone posted a clip showing Wittman pulling the same move on him just one week earlier.

The stakes are personal for Wittman. His 1st Congressional District stretches from Virginia's Northern Neck into the Richmond suburbs and is home to large numbers of retirees and older voters who depend on the benefits now up for adjustment.

Read more Inside the Republican Plan To Raise the Retirement Age to 69 To Salvage Social Security Inside the Republican Plan To Raise the Retirement Age to 69 To Salvage Social Security

Johnson Cries 'Fearmongering'

After Democrats seized on the radio interview, Johnson insisted his words had been twisted. 'Once again, Democrats and the media are fearmongering,' he wrote on X, arguing that House Republicans have passed legislation targeting 'rampant waste, fraud, and abuse' in government programmes and calling fraud a '90/10 issue'.

Democratic National Committee rapid response director Kendall Witmer accused Republicans of planning to 'rip away retirement benefits, healthcare, and food assistance'. Justin Chermol of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee said Johnson 'won't show the American people his secret plan' because voters would reject it in November's midterms.

Democrats also counter that the Republican tax law is projected to add almost $5 trillion (£3.7 trillion) to the national debt, undercutting the argument that benefit changes are a matter of fiscal discipline.

Why Millions of Retirees Are Watching

The timing is awkward for Republicans. The Social Security trustees reported this week that the programme's main retirement fund will be depleted in the fourth quarter of 2032, one quarter earlier than projected last year, leaving incoming payroll taxes able to cover just 78% of scheduled benefits.

Four senior senators, two from each party, responded by urging Congress to take 'hard' votes on extending the programme's solvency.

Social Security also remains one of the most popular programmes in American life, with polling showing 93% of Americans say it is valuable to society. More than 70 million people currently receive benefits.

Until Johnson's plan appears next year, the most revealing Republican answer on its future may be the one Wittman gave with a dead phone pressed to his ear.