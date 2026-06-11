A senior Russian military official responsible for supplying artillery and missile ammunition to the armed forces has been killed in a car bombing near Moscow, in an attack that closely mirrors the assassination of another high-ranking officer in the same area little more than a year ago.

Colonel Damir Davydov, head of the Russian military's artillery and missile ammunition supply directorate, died after an explosive device detonated beneath his BMW in Balashikha, east of Moscow, on Tuesday morning. Russian authorities confirmed an investigation is under way, while the Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin had been informed of the incident.

The killing has drawn particular attention because it occurred in the same Moscow suburb where Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik was killed in a similar car bombing in April 2025. The apparent similarities between the two attacks are likely to raise fresh questions about the security of senior military personnel living in the region.

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Senior Logistics Officer Killed Near Moscow

Russian media reported that the explosion occurred at about 5:30 a.m. local time as Davydov was driving near his home in Balashikha. Footage circulating online appeared to show a vehicle engulfed in flames after the blast. Davydov later died from his injuries.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed the incident but declined to comment on details while the investigation remains ongoing.

According to media reports, the person blown up in his own car by a suicide bomber in Balashikha was indeed Colonel Damir Davydov of the Russian Armed Forces; he headed the department for the supply of missile and artillery ammunition within the GRAU (Main Missile and Artillery… pic.twitter.com/bGTiTEDjdi — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) June 9, 2026

Davydov held a senior logistics position within Russia's Ministry of Defence, overseeing the supply of artillery ammunition and missile stocks to the armed forces. The role placed him within a key part of Russia's military infrastructure as the war in Ukraine continues to place heavy demands on ammunition production and supply chains.

Attack Echoes Earlier Assassination in Balashikha

The location of the bombing has become a major focus of attention in Russia.

In April 2025, Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the Russian armed forces' main operations directorate, was killed when an explosive device detonated inside a vehicle in Balashikha.

Davydov's death follows a series of attacks targeting military officials and prominent pro-war figures since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Among the most notable were the August 2022 car bombing that killed commentator Darya Dugina and the December 2024 assassination of Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of Russia's nuclear, biological and chemical protection.

JUST IN: 🇷🇺 Senior Russian military official assassinated in car bomb near Moscow. pic.twitter.com/ulqVXnmTzF — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 10, 2026

Russian authorities have previously blamed Ukrainian intelligence services for several similar attacks, although no evidence has been presented linking Ukraine to Davydov's death and Ukrainian officials have not commented on the incident.

Second Killing Raises Security Questions Near Moscow

The attack is likely to intensify scrutiny of security arrangements for senior military personnel and defence officials living in and around Moscow.

The fact that two high-ranking officers have now been killed in similar attacks in the same suburb within little more than a year is expected to fuel concerns about how such operations continue to be carried out close to the Russian capital.

Russian investigators have not publicly identified any suspects or disclosed details about the explosive device used in Tuesday's attack.

Coming little more than a year after Moskalik's killing, the latest bombing is likely to renew questions about the vulnerability of senior military figures linked to Russia's war effort, even in areas far from the battlefield.