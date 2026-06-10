Donald Trump has once again found himself at the centre of an intense health debate after a series of viral videos reignited questions about the 79-year-old president's physical condition.

Footage showing Trump carefully descending the steps of Marine One before appearing to walk in a curved, zigzag pattern across an airport tarmac has spread rapidly online, prompting fresh claims about possible cognitive or neurological issues.

Trump 'Zigzag Walk' Went Viral

After the event, the president travelled by motorcade and helicopter before arriving at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Video footage captured Trump stepping carefully down the stairs of Marine One before walking towards waiting reporters.

Rather than walking in what critics described as a straight line, Trump appeared to veer to one side before gradually moving back in the opposite direction. Clips of the moment quickly circulated across social media, where users began analysing every step.

The footage added to a growing collection of videos that have previously generated discussion about Trump's gait, posture and movement. Critics argued the walk appeared unusual, while supporters dismissed the reaction as another attempt to create controversy around routine behaviour.

Can any doctors tell me why tf Trump is struggling to walk in a straight line 😭 pic.twitter.com/cLrcvzkg8s — Redd (@ReddCinema) June 9, 2026

For several years, Trump's health has been the subject of public discussion due to various incidents captured on camera. These have included moments where observers claimed he appeared to drag one leg, struggled with balance or displayed signs of physical discomfort.

Medical experts not involved in Trump's care have occasionally commented on such footage, although most have stressed that making diagnoses from videos alone is impossible.

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One observation frequently raised by health professionals is that balance issues can result from many different causes.

'I've read that balance issues can come from many factors, including inner ear problems or neurological conditions,' one commonly cited view notes when discussing similar situations involving older adults.

Importantly, no doctor has publicly diagnosed Trump with any condition connected to the latest footage. The White House has consistently maintained that the president remains healthy and fully capable of carrying out his duties.

What We Know About Trump's Health

Despite ongoing speculation, official medical reports have generally painted a positive picture of Trump's health.

However, the White House has acknowledged at least one condition. Earlier this year, officials confirmed that Trump has chronic venous insufficiency, a circulatory issue that affects how blood flows through the veins in the legs.

It’s 12:35am and President Trump is still going strong, holding a lengthy press gaggle in front of Air Force One.



The energy is unmatched 🔋 pic.twitter.com/JE1Fp7lrwf — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) June 9, 2026

The condition is relatively common among older adults and can sometimes contribute to swelling, discomfort and fatigue in the lower limbs. At the same time, Trump has repeatedly described himself as being in excellent health. White House officials have gone even further, portraying him as energetic, mentally sharp and highly active despite approaching his 80th birthday.

Stairs are his kryptonite now.

Even lil one’s ..

and he can’t walk in a straight line

Advancing dementia ✔️ https://t.co/VmB17DApzD — Jacquie_RN 🇨🇦🩺🌸🌷 (@jacquie_rn) June 9, 2026

Trump's NBA Finals Appearance Backlash

Trump's New York appearance was already generating headlines before the airport video surfaced. His attendance at the NBA Finals led to significant security measures around Madison Square Garden, causing traffic disruptions and road closures across parts of Manhattan.

Adding to the controversy, social media users shared videos claiming Trump appeared to fall asleep during portions of the game. Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith later mocked those clips while criticising the disruption caused by the presidential visit.

Trump subsequently responded to Smith's remarks, questioning the television personality's suitability for political office and reigniting their public feud.