KEY POINTS Jennifer Aniston confirmed her relationship with wellness coach Jim Curtis through Instagram

Curtis, a master hypnotist and neuroscience-based life coach, is known for his 'mind reprogramming' techniques

The pair were first linked after a Mallorca getaway in July 2025

It's looking like positive affirmations and daily manifestations have been working for Jennifer Aniston and now Instagram hard-launched boyfriend, Jim Curtis.

Jen's latest relationship has captivated fans not just because of who she's dating — but what he does. The Friends star is now publicly linked to a self-styled master hypnotist and transformational coach who combines neuroscience and spirituality in his practice. Could this relationship be a product of hypnosis, an invisible string, or entirely organic and pure attraction?

Their connection first surfaced in July 2025 after the pair were photographed vacationing together in Mallorca, Spain, alongside Aniston's close friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. The intimate setting — complete with yacht outings and private dinners — hinted that the relationship had quietly been building for months.

Who is Jim Curtis?

Curtis, who just celebrated his 50th birthday, is a wellness entrepreneur, author, and speaker whose work focuses on 'helping people break free from pain and align with their truth,' according to his website.

With over two decades in the health and wellness industry, he has held leadership roles at WebMD, Everyday Health, and the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. His approach blends hypnotherapy, neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), and subconscious reprogramming — methods aimed at shifting self-perception and emotional patterns.

In one of his interviews, Curtis explains how self-hypnosis can 'retrain the brain away from negativity and confirmation bias,' offering practices to 'shift focus from limitation to possibility'.

His website describes his coaching style as 'a grounded, compassionate approach that meets you exactly where you are, while combining scientific research with spiritual insight.

From hypnosis to heart connection

Fans first noticed Aniston's quiet support of Curtis online earlier this year, when she liked several of his Instagram posts about emotional growth and healing. In one, he wrote: 'It's safe for me to be seen, loved and chosen.' Aniston's engagement with his content drew speculation about a budding emotional connection.

The relationship became public after their Mallorca holiday, with Aniston later featuring Curtis' book The Quantum Manifestation Code on her Instagram Stories. By October, the pair appeared to confirm their romance with joint photos and mutual tags — effectively becoming Instagram official.

A spiritual match — or a clash of worlds?

Though Aniston and Curtis appear well-matched in emotional depth, reports suggest their worlds could not be more different. Curtis promotes a minimalist, wellness-driven lifestyle centred on simplicity and self-reflection, while Aniston remains a Hollywood A-lister known for her 'expensive tastes' and reliance on a large household staff.

An insider told National Enquirer that the couple faces 'a vast philosophical difference' over lifestyle and values.

'Jen's earned the right to live large,' the source said, 'but Jim's entire brand is about simplicity.'

The report added that Curtis has nonetheless inspired Aniston to spend more time outside her home, encouraging her to reconnect with the 'real world' and balance her comfort with exploration.

Who's hypnotising whom?

Jennifer Aniston has long been regarded as one of Hollywood's most magnetic personalities — both for her talent and timeless appeal. With a career spanning over three decades, the Friends alum has consistently captivated audiences while maintaining a reputation for professionalism and grace.

Jim Curtis, meanwhile, has built his career around helping others find clarity and confidence through transformational coaching and hypnotherapy. His work, which blends neuroscience and mindfulness, has earned him recognition in the wellness world for guiding clients through emotional and physical recovery.

Together, the pair appear to share a mutual respect for growth and balance — one grounded in emotional awareness and personal evolution. Though their relationship remains private, public appearances and social media posts suggest that both are meeting as equals, united by a focus on well-being and authenticity.

What's next for the pair

On 2 November 2025, Jennifer Aniston appeared to make her relationship with Jim Curtis Instagram-official, sharing a warm black-and-white snapshot of the two together. The picture shows the Friends actress embracing the wellness coach from behind during his 50th birthday celebration, accompanied by a short but affectionate caption.

The post marks the first time Aniston has publicly acknowledged Curtis on her social media — a small but significant move for the famously private star. As Jennifer continues work on The Morning Show and Curtis expands his coaching practice, could the 'Instagram official' status mean that Jen's turn to walk the aisle is coming sooner than we think?