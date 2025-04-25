When Pedro Pascal stepped onto the red carpet for Marvel's Thunderbolts premiere wearing a plain white t-shirt with the words 'Protect the Dolls' scrawled across it, it may have looked like a simple fashion choice. However, the three word message stitched into the garment runs deeper than most celebrity outfits.

Pascal was not just donning a t-shirt but he was declaring his soliidaity with trans women, with his own family and with a wider movement that continues to push back against rising anti-trans rhetoric in both the US and the UK. The Last of Us actor's t-shirt appearance came just days after a UK Supreme Court ruiling that legally defined 'woman' as someone born biologically female — effectively excluding trans women from single-sex spaces.

The ruling was supported by campaign group For Women Scotland, which has received public backing from Harry Potter series' author JK Rowling. Hence, the timing of Pascal's choice didn't go unnoticed.

Pascal Labelled Rowlings' Stance on Trans Women as Disgusting

The writer and producer JK Rowling has become an increasingly central figure in the public debate around gender identity in the UK. Her outspoken views on trans rights —framed by many as trans-exclusionary—have drawn criticism from both activists and public figures, including former stars of the Harry Potter franchise.

Pedro Pascal added his voice to that criticism shortly after the Supreme Court ruling. In response to a video by writer and activist Tariq Raouf, who described Rowling's efforts as 'Voldemort villain s..t,' Pascal publicly agreed. 'Awful disgusting S..T is exactly right,' he commented on the post. 'Heinous LOSER behaviour.'

The anger and frustration was clearly visible in Pascal's choice of words which resonated with the increasing legal and social pressure placed on trans people, particularly in the UK. Rowling, for her part, responded to the court ruling by posting a smiling selfie with a drink and a cigarette, captioned: 'I love it when a plan comes together.'

Pascal's public condemnation marked one of the more direct celebrity confrontations of Rowling's views to date—and it came from a place of deeply personal sentiment.

Pascal's Personal Connection With Trans Community

Pedro Pascal's support for the trans community is more than symobolic. His younger sister, Lux Pascal, publicly came out as a trans woman in 2021. The actor has been a vocal and consistent ally ever since.

'She's one of the most powerful people I've ever known,' Pascal said in a previous interview. 'My protective side is lethal, but I need her more than she needs me.' His emotional dedication to Lux has shaped his public advocacy, which now includes speaking out against figures with high-profile platforms—like Rowling—whose views are seen by many as harmful to the trans community.

'Protect The Dolls': Fashion With a Purpose

'Protect The Dolls' isnt just a slogan — it's a rallying cry pulled from 1980s ballroom culture, a subculture born in queer Black and Latino communities in New York. In their circle, 'the dolls' referred to trans women, and the phrase has since evolved into a symbol of defence and dignity, particularly as trans people faces renewed attacks on their rights.

The shirt was designed by Conner Ives, a London-based designer who debuted the look at his Fall 2025 show. According to reports, Ives created the garment in response to a spate of anti-trans policies in the US, including President Trump's decision to limit federal recognition of gender to biological sex and to restrict access to gender-affirming care.

Reports indicate that sales of the shirt have since raised over £190,000, with proceeds going to Trans Lifeline, a US-based charity offering direct support to trans individuals. During his interview with the New York Times, Ives said 'We woke up the next morning and our whole inbox was just people being like, 'Where do I buy this? It all happened so quickly.'

Since then the t-shirt has been worn by big stars like Toye Sivan, Charlie XCX and obviously Pascal as well.

Meanwhile, the pushback against Rowling continues as celebrity voices slamming the author are slowly increasing. A week ago Bridgerton star, Nicola Coughlan shared the The Cut article titles as 'This is a New Low for JK Rowling' and captioned it as 'Keep your new Harry Potter lads.Wouldn't touch it with a ten foot pole.'

Furthermore, the message on the t-shirt is loud and clear, in a world when the political and legal system is trying to suppress the community these starts will continue to stand as an ally to protect the trans women.