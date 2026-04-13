Justin Bieber's Coachella headline performance has ignited fierce online debate, with many questioning whether the pop star's performance justified his record-breaking fee. Despite drawing large crowds and securing the highest pay cheque at the festival, critics argue his set was uninspired and lacked effort. The controversy revolves around Bieber's approach, which many see as 'lazy', and the response from many fans and fellow artists alike highlights the divide in perceptions.

Justin Bieber's appearance at Coachella was remarkable not just for the music, but for the staggering payment of £8.2 million (approximately $10.8 million) for just two weekends. A source close to Bieber told Rolling Stone that this was a 'groundbreaking move' and a sign that he was taking control of his career. The fee set a new standard for festival headliners, especially for an artist returning after a hiatus.

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However, the reception to his performance was far from enthusiastic. The 32-year-old started his set sitting in front of a laptop screen, playing YouTube videos of his early hits. Bieber interacted with live comments from the crowd, asking how far back they wanted to go with his music. Fans watching online quickly voiced their dissatisfaction, calling the act 'lazy' and dismissing it as a poor use of the festival's resources.

One critic questioned, 'The difference in performance quality is actually insane. You're telling me Justin Bieber is the highest-paid artist at Coachella, and this is what he delivers?' Others echoed similar sentiments, with one writing, 'Not Justin Bieber scammed Coachella out of $10.8 million to play songs off of YouTube...' and another dismissing his act as 'the most boring headliner in Coachella history, men are lazy asf.'

Despite the criticism, Bieber was able to pull in a large audience. His set included popular songs such as all-time hits 'Baby' and 'Never Say Never'. Throughout the show, he brought out guest performers including Dijon and Tems, which added some variety to an otherwise criticised set list. The full list of songs performed ranged from energetic tracks like 'Speed Demon' and 'Go Baby' to more subdued, introspective pieces such as 'Dotted Line' and 'Yukon.'

The crowd's size at Coachella was massive, with reports from Los Angeles Times describing hours-long traffic jams and re-routed fans trying to reach the festival. One reporter noted, 'We've been stuck in a sea of Belieber pilgrims for over three hours, with no sign of movement,' illustrating the level of interest Bieber's appearance generated, despite the mixed reviews of his performance.

Online and Public Response

The online reaction was swift and often harsh. Social media was flooded with comments highlighting the perceived lack of effort. One went on to compare it to another act saying, 'It hurts me to see that Sabrina put in so much effort, practised choreographies, brought in several actors, and spent a ton of money, only to end up getting paid less than a lazy artist who just showed up on stage, mirrored YouTube on the big screen, and started singing over it.'

Others expressed disbelief, with one user stating, 'I'm crying — this might actually be the worst performance I've ever seen. He's literally just playing music videos from YouTube... zero effort, just pure laziness.'

I'm crying this might actually be the worst performance i’ve ever seen. He’s literally just playing music videos from youtube… zero effort, just pure laziness. #coachellapic.twitter.com/WSxKrbMCM1 https://t.co/MuQQrEIyYm — Folk ⸆⸉ Swift Charts (@SwiftyRuza) April 12, 2026

Katy Perry even joked during Bieber's set, saying, 'Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don't wanna see no ads,' which drew further attention to the perceived lack of effort.

Katy Perry jokes during Justin Bieber’s Coachella set:



“Thank god he has [YouTube Premium], I don’t wanna see no ads.” pic.twitter.com/FKsp5gtQEz — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 12, 2026

Singer Zara Larsson commented, 'It's giving lets smoke and watch YouTube,' a remark that captured the general sentiment of disappointment. Twitter users questioned whether the high fee was justified, with one asking, 'What the hell is Justin Bieber doing, bro? You're telling me he was the highest paid to do this bullsh*t?'