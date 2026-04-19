Kanye West is alleged to be pressuring his wife Bianca Censori to have a baby as soon as possible in Los Angeles, with sources claiming he has threatened to 'find another woman' if she refuses, despite a history of volatile behaviour and public controversy. The claims about their private stand-off over starting a family were reported by Heat magazine, citing unnamed insiders close to the couple.

The report follows months of scrutiny over the power dynamic within the marriage. Kanye, 48, already has four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian and has faced accusations of being controlling towards Bianca, from dictating what she wears to influencing her daily routine. None of the latest allegations has been confirmed by either Kanye or Bianca, and there has been no formal comment from their representatives.

A Baby on Demand

According to one insider quoted by Heat, Kanye has become increasingly insistent that Bianca agree to have his child, reportedly treating it as a test of loyalty. The source says he is 'in a very volatile headspace right now' and that when his mood dips, Bianca bears the brunt.

"Kanye believes the combination of his genes with Bianca's would make for perfect offspring to carry on his genius into the next generation," said a source.



Exclusive details: https://t.co/zHYhXeVsxL pic.twitter.com/btiK9InYV9 — Radar Online (@radar_online) September 6, 2025

'He's started back on this baby argument,' the insider claims. 'He keeps harping on about it and saying they need to do it as soon as possible if she is going to prove she really loves him.' The same source says West believes Censori is already the 'perfect stepmum' to his four children and therefore ready to be a mother herself.

Kanye, who shares North, 12, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 6, with Kim Kardashian, has long said he wanted seven children. Kim, the report notes, drew a line after Psalm's birth and was 'definitely done' at four. That thwarted plan appears to linger in the background of his push for a new baby with Bianca.

What complicates the picture is that West is said to be open to different routes to fatherhood, as long as Censori agrees. The insider alleges he has told her that if she is reluctant to become pregnant because she does not want to 'wreck her body,' he is 'fine doing IVF and using a surrogate.'

Read more Why Kanye West's Alleged Obsession With Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Is 'Massively Turning Off' Bianca Censori Why Kanye West's Alleged Obsession With Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton Is 'Massively Turning Off' Bianca Censori

Old Accusations of Control

The alleged baby ultimatum adds to longer-running unease about how West treats Censori. Concern peaked after the Grammy Awards 2025, when Bianca walked the red carpet in an entirely see-through dress after Kanye reportedly told her to drop a fur coat covering her.

Footage from that night shows Kanye telling her, 'Make a scene, I'll say it'll make so much sense. Drop it behind you and then turn, I've got you.' Bianca complied.

If you thought #KanyeWest and #BiancaCensori's red carpet stunt at the #GRAMMYs was shocking ... things got even crazier at an after-party 👀



FULL STORY HERE 👉 https://t.co/aYyXtRsvSN



🎥: Backgrid pic.twitter.com/vdMeiQMMZ3 — TMZ (@TMZ) February 3, 2025

The stunt triggered wider fears for her wellbeing, which intensified after West later published a series of inflammatory posts, including one in which he wrote, 'I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AINT NO WOKE AS FEMINIST S**T.'

An earlier insider quoted by Heat claimed the control extended beyond fashion choices. 'Obviously, everyone can see that he decides what she wears, or doesn't wear, but it goes a lot further than that,' the source alleged. They described Kanye as directing what and when she eats, her sleep schedule and even who she is allowed to be close to, adding, 'He literally treats her like some sort of blow-up doll.'

Bianca pushed back on that narrative in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. She insisted she was not being coerced, saying she would never do something she did not want to do and describing her looks as a collaboration.

'I wouldn't be doing something I didn't want to do,' she said. 'Me and my husband would work on my outfits together. It was like a collaboration, it was never, "I was being told to do something."'

Her defence underscores the ambiguity at the heart of the relationship. From the outside, many see a worrying imbalance of power; from her perspective, at least in that interview, it is a creative partnership.

Volatile Behaviour and Reservations

The argument over children is unfolding against a backdrop of ongoing turbulence in West's public life. Last week, he was reportedly banned from performing in the UK after antisemitic posts on X, including a 2022 message saying he would go 'death con 3 on Jewish people' and later remarks on a podcast praising Hitler. He also released a track titled 'Heil Hitler' and sold merchandise featuring a swastika.

In January, West issued an apology in a statement to the Wall Street Journal, and at recent shows in Los Angeles he appeared to allude to his behaviour, telling fans, 'Tonight, we're going to put all this behind us.' Yet for someone living with him, the gap between a contrite public statement and everyday stability can be wide.

One insider suggests this is what troubles Bianca when she thinks about having children with Kanye. Bianca, who was seen escorting his two youngest children through crowds at a sell-out LA show earlier this month, is described as wary of raising a baby amid what they call his 'rollercoaster' moods.

'It's all very dependent on Kanye's mood,' the source says. When he is 'healthy and balanced,' the baby talk softens into flattery. He tells her he wants to create 'the walking embodiment of their love, the perfect child,' praises her beauty and intelligence and speaks about the future in glowing terms. At those times, the insider admits, Bianca seems to waver and is 'really starting to consider it.'

Nothing in these accounts has been corroborated by on-the-record statements from Kanye, Bianca or their representatives. For now, the only certainty is that their relationship continues to unfold under public scrutiny, with the most intimate choices reduced to speculation.