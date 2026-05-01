North West, the 12-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has released her debut EP 'N0rth4evr' on Spotify and Apple Music on 1 May 2026 via the independent label gamma. The six-track collection is a mash-up of metal guitar riffs, autotune, and punk-infused rap.

'N0rth4evr' demonstrates a culmination of hard work from the young star, as she not only performed but produced every song on the EP. It is the kind of creative ownership that many established artists struggle to claim, and North has done it at an age when most children are choosing their school subjects.

A Sound That Is Entirely Her Own

With song titles such as 'H0w Should ! f331', 'Th!s tim3' and 'D!e', the track listing for this six-song release feels straight out of an AOL Instant Messenger chatroom. The stylised lettering and glitchy, distorted aesthetic are consistent throughout, pointing to a 12-year-old who has a clear and committed artistic vision.

During a 2021 interview with Ellen DeGeneres, her mother revealed North is an avid metalhead, with Black Sabbath being one of her favourite bands. That influence is unmistakable across the EP, though North blends it with elements of hyperpop, emo rap, and trap metal to carve out a sound that feels distinctly her own rather than derivative of her parents'.

The Music Video

The EP's arrival is accompanied by a music video for the title track '#N0rth4evr,' directed by Ty Akimoto and Mack Ishida. The song clocks in at just one minute and 44 seconds and features heavy rock guitars over soft rapped vocals. The accompanying music video sees North wandering through a distorted, dark forest and abandoned mansion.

The visuals show North taking inspiration from early 2000s emo and punk, with striped arm sleeves, spiked wrist cuffs, and Converse sneakers. There is even a shot of an early aughts iPod. The lyrics, meanwhile, carry the confidence of someone who has long known the world is watching. 'I don't listen but they talk about me all day,' North raps. 'Everywhere I go feelin' like a runway.'

Building Momentum Before the Debut

This EP did not arrive without groundwork. North's release comes hot on the heels of a string of collaborations, including an appearance on FKA Twigs' Grammy-winning 2025 album Eusexua. On that collaboration, FKA Twigs described selecting North specifically for her energy. 'It [needed] someone who has that tenacity, who has that strong point of view that you have when you're 11,' Twigs said on Instagram. 'Then I saw an interview with North West, and she was so confident.'

She has also been building momentum since her surprise appearance at her father's SoFi Stadium concert earlier this year and the release of her February single, 'Piercing on My Hand.' North also made a guest production appearance on hyperpop star skaiwater's album 'wonderful', further cementing her credentials behind the board.

With the EP now out, North West's rollout continues with a Complex LA pop-up event held on 1 May and 2 May 2026 at 433 N Fairfax Ave in Los Angeles to mark the release. The event signals that this is being treated as a serious music launch rather than a celebrity novelty, with fans invited to RSVP for entry.

North West's debut lands at a moment when the music industry is increasingly watching whether second-generation celebrity artists can build credibility independent of their parents' names. At 12, self-producing an entire EP across genres as demanding as metal and hyperpop is a genuine artistic statement — one that will be difficult to dismiss regardless of who her parents are.