For decades, rumours of hidden UFO retrieval missions and secret government projects have lingered on the fringes of public debate. Now, explosive new claims from filmmaker Dan Farah and several unnamed insiders have reignited the controversy, with allegations that a deeply classified CIA-led operation has quietly managed recovered UAP technology across multiple US agencies for years.

During a recent interview discussing his upcoming documentary project, Farah claimed the alleged 'legacy programme' was not controlled by elected officials or even the wider CIA leadership itself. Instead, he alleged the operation was overseen by long-serving intelligence and science officials buried deep within the national security system.

CIA Quietly Controlled the Entire Operation

According to Farah, sources told him the CIA allegedly acted as the 'quarterback' of the operation, coordinating retrieval missions, intelligence handling and reverse engineering efforts linked to unidentified anomalous phenomena, commonly referred to as UAPs.

He claimed the Air Force allegedly handled logistics, including aircraft operations, hangars and retrieval missions, while private defence contractors were assigned highly compartmentalised engineering work involving recovered materials or technology.

Farah also alleged the Department of Energy played a major role because of its expertise in nuclear technology, radiation science and highly restricted classification systems.

The filmmaker suggested these agencies operated through overlapping partnerships rather than one single central office. He described the arrangement as a network of connected programmes spread across government and private industry.

Defence Contractors and Secret Meetings

Although none agreed to appear publicly, Farah claimed former insiders provided background information about how the alleged programme functioned behind closed doors.

Farah said some meetings took place under strict security precautions, including requests to leave mobile phones behind due to fears of tracking and surveillance.

He also described what he called a revolving door between intelligence agencies and private contractors. According to the claims, senior CIA science and technology officials often later moved into lucrative positions inside major defence corporations.

Critics of the alleged system argue such arrangements create a dangerous lack of transparency, particularly if highly classified research involving advanced technologies is being hidden from public oversight.

The claims have once again revived long-running speculation surrounding companies believed by UFO researchers to be tied to secret aerospace programmes. However, no physical evidence was presented during the interview to support the allegations.

Former Officials Block Attempts to Access Information

Farah also claimed that even senior government investigators struggled to gain access to the alleged programme.

He referenced former UAP Task Force official Jay Stratton, alleging that Stratton once attempted to confront a key CIA figure believed to possess decades of knowledge connected to the mystery.

According to Farah, the effort ended abruptly after the official allegedly refused to cooperate and effectively 'slammed the door' on further discussion.

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The filmmaker argued this reflected how tightly protected the subject remains, even inside government circles.

He further claimed the classification systems used by the Department of Energy allowed parts of the operation to remain even more secretive than traditional intelligence programmes. Because nuclear-related classifications operate under separate legal structures, Farah suggested they provided an additional shield from public disclosure.

These allegations echo earlier congressional testimony from former intelligence officer David Grusch, who previously claimed the US government concealed retrieval programmes involving non-human technology. Those claims have never been independently verified.

Fear of Foreign Rivals

Despite the sensational nature of the allegations, Farah insisted many individuals involved allegedly believed they were protecting national security rather than engaging in wrongdoing.

According to his account, insiders feared revealing too much information could benefit rival nations already competing for technological dominance.

Farah claimed some officials believed the United States was engaged in a hidden technological race involving advanced materials and aerospace breakthroughs potentially linked to non-human intelligence.

He argued that limited disclosure could eventually benefit science and industry by encouraging wider research into unexplained phenomena and advanced technologies.

Still, sceptics continue to question the lack of publicly available evidence supporting such extraordinary claims.

Neither the CIA, Department of Energy nor the Pentagon publicly commented on the latest allegations. Government agencies have consistently denied operating secret UFO retrieval programmes beyond officially acknowledged investigations into unexplained aerial sightings.