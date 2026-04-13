The Home Office will shut 11 asylum hotels across the United Kingdom this week as part of an accelerated strategy to end controversial emergency housing arrangements. This move marks a significant phase in the government's commitment to exit all hotel accommodation by the end of the current Parliament.

A structural shift is being witnessed in how the state manages the 30,000 asylum seekers currently housed in approximately 200 hotels nationwide. Alongside these closures, officials are launching a private industry day to re-tender asylum housing contracts valued at £10bn. These new agreements will cover the period from 2029 to 2036, signalling a long-term move away from the short-term fixes triggered by the pandemic.

This UK asylum hotel closures update comes as the government faces pressure to reduce the £8 million daily spend on temporary accommodation. By shifting focus to large-scale sites and ex-military bases, the Home Office claims it has already reduced the hotel population by nearly 20 per cent over the last year.

What Has Driven The Use Of Hotels?

The expansion of hotel accommodation was originally introduced as a short-term emergency response but has since become a central feature of the UK asylum system.

The system has faced sustained pressure from high arrival numbers and processing backlogs, resulting in long waiting times for asylum decisions and an increased reliance on temporary accommodation.

The use of hotels has been controversial, with protests in some areas and repeated criticism from local authorities and refugee organisations, who argue that hotels are unsuitable for long-term housing.

What Concerns Have Been Raised About The System?

Criticism of the asylum hotel system has intensified in recent years, with MPs and watchdogs describing it as costly and inefficient.

A parliamentary investigation previously concluded that the system was 'failed, chaotic and expensive,' highlighting billions in spending linked to emergency accommodation.

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Humanitarian organisations have also raised concerns about living conditions. The British Red Cross reported cases where asylum seekers in hotels faced poor living conditions, including health issues, and required emergency support for clothing and basic essentials.

What Is The Government's New Plan?

The Home Office is also holding a private 'industry day' this week for current and prospective accommodation providers, as it prepares to re-tender asylum housing contracts running from 1 September 2029 to 31 August 2036, with an option to extend to 31 August.

The proposed contracts, collectively valued at around £10bn, aim to reduce reliance on hotels and shift toward more structured accommodation, including ex-military sites and larger-scale housing arrangements.

However, existing providers have reportedly raised internal concerns, warning that increasing the number of contractors could introduce inefficiencies and potentially raise long-term costs.

How Much Is UK Spending On Asylum Accommodation?

The UK has been using part of its overseas aid budget to fund asylum accommodation through 'in-donor refugee costs.'

According to development policy groups, this has reduced funding available for international humanitarian programmes, prompting criticism from NGOs.

Gideon Rabinowitz of Bond, the UK network for international development organisations, warned that cuts to global aid programmes are already having consequences.

He said: 'Funding to support communities facing conflict and crisis worldwide fell by over £1bn in 2025, as 18% of the budget continued to be diverted to cover asylum costs in the UK'.

He added that humanitarian programmes abroad had already been forced to close due to funding pressures.

What Is The Government's Position?

The Home Office defended its approach, arguing that reforms are already reducing reliance on hotels and cutting overall costs.

A Home Office spokesperson said: 'This government is removing the incentives drawing illegal migrants to Britain and ramping up removals of those with no right to be here. That is why we are closing every asylum hotel and moving asylum seekers into basic accommodation, including ex-military sites.'

They also claimed that the number of people in hotels has fallen significantly, stating it had dropped by nearly 20% in the past year and by 45% since its peak, alongside nearly £1bn in cost reductions.

What Happens Next?

The closure of 11 hotels marks the next step in a phased transition away from hotel-based accommodation, but analysts suggest the wider challenge remains unresolved.

While the government aims to eliminate hotel use entirely by the end of the Parliament, success will depend on whether alternative housing capacity can scale quickly enough to meet demand.

For now, the asylum system remains under pressure, balancing political commitments, financial constraints, and ongoing humanitarian responsibilities.