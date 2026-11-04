Democrat Deb Haaland has become the first Native American woman elected governor of a US state, winning New Mexico's top job with a decisive victory over Republican Greggory D. Hull.

The 65-year-old member of the Pueblo of Laguna secured 412,834 votes, or approximately 57.2 per cent, against Hull's 308,315 votes, or 42.8 per cent, according to unofficial results from the New Mexico Secretary of State's office.

The Associated Press declared Haaland the winner at 8.40pm Mountain Time on 3 November. She will succeed fellow Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham as New Mexico's 33rd governor.

'Thank you, New Mexico! It is the honour of my lifetime to be elected your 33rd Governor,' Haaland wrote on X. 'Tonight, you made history.'

Thank you, New Mexico! It is the honor of my lifetime to be elected your 33rd Governor.Tonight, you made history. You chose a future where New Mexico comes first, where working families have a chance to get ahead, and where every New Mexican has a voice.I know the challenges ahead are real. But I also know that New Mexicans have never backed down from a fight — and we are going to tackle these challenges together.Whether you voted for me or not, I will always be your Governor, too. Because this campaign was about all of us, and the future we deserve.Let’s keep New Mexico, New Mexico. Let’s build a brighter future for our families. And let’s get to work. — Deb Haaland (@DebHaalandNM) November 4, 2026

From Food Stamps to Governor

Haaland's victory crowns a political career that did not begin in traditional corridors of power. She was raised in a military family, attended 13 public schools and graduated from Highland High School in Albuquerque in 1978. Her father, Marine Corps Major John David 'Dutch' Haaland, received the Silver Star for actions in Vietnam.

Her early adulthood was more difficult. Haaland has said she struggled with alcoholism and was arrested twice for driving under the influence. She has been sober since entering college in 1988, according to her campaign biography.

As a single mother, she relied on food stamps and volunteered at her child's pre-school to reduce tuition costs. Her campaign says she also experienced periods of homelessness and financial insecurity.

She earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of New Mexico and later a law degree from the university's law school. Her campaign says she was 34 when she completed her undergraduate degree, while other biographical accounts say she enrolled at 28. IBTimes UK cannot independently resolve that discrepancy, so the exact age should be treated carefully.

Haaland later ran a small business producing and canning Pueblo Salsa, worked as a tribal administrator at San Felipe Pueblo and became the first woman elected to the Laguna Development Corporation board.

A Career of Firsts

Haaland entered elective politics after an unsuccessful 2014 run for New Mexico lieutenant governor. She was elected chair of the Democratic Party of New Mexico in 2015, becoming the first Native American woman to lead a state party.

In 2018, she and Kansas Democrat Sharice Davids became the first two Native American women elected to the US House of Representatives. Haaland represented New Mexico's 1st congressional district from 2019 to 2021.

President Joe Biden nominated her as US interior secretary in December 2020. The Senate confirmed her 51-40 on 15 March 2021, making her the first Native American Cabinet secretary in US history.

At the Department of the Interior, she oversaw agencies including the National Park Service, the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Bureau of Land Management. In April 20

What Happens Next

Haaland will take office in Santa Fe, where the governor leads the state executive branch, submits the budget and commands the New Mexico National Guard.

Her campaign focused on affordability, education, crime, housing and healthcare. It also pledged to protect New Mexico communities from the policies of President Donald Trump and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hull, a former Rio Rancho mayor, conceded on election night. He told supporters he was proud not to have run negative attack advertisements against Haaland in the final stage of the campaign.

The result is being watched beyond New Mexico. A state with a long Indigenous history has elected a Laguna Pueblo woman to its highest office, after a life that included food stamps, addiction, single parenthood and student debt.

Haaland and her child, Somáh, are still repaying student loans, according to her official biography.