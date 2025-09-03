It's been six weeks since rock legend Ozzy Osbourne passed away. Tributes from across the music world painted him as a heavy metal pioneer and beloved cultural icon. However, not everyone joined the chorus.

In an unexpected feud, Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters dismissed the late Black Sabbath icon with unusually blunt remarks, saying he 'never did' care for Osbourne's music and 'couldn't give a f**k' about Black Sabbath.

The comments sparked outrage among fans and drew a very fiery response from Osbourne's son, Jack, reigniting a generational rock rivalry that has caught many by surprise.

Roger Waters' Harsh Words

In an interview with The Independent Ink, Waters brushed off the cultural impact of Black Sabbath, mocking Osbourne's notorious stage antics and downplaying his musical legacy. 'Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him... The music, I have no idea. I couldn't give a fuck,' he said. He went further, calling Osbourne's television persona on The Osbournes 'idiocy and nonsense'.

Waters also took aim at Black Sabbath itself, saying, 'I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did. I have no interest in biting the heads of chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less.'

The bat incident he referred to, of course, happened during Osbourne's solo career, not with Sabbath.

Jack Osbourne Fires Back

The comments didn't sit well with Osbourne's family. Jack Osbourne responded via Instagram, writing, 'Hey Roger Waters, f**k you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press.'

Jack added that his father had always disliked Waters, saying, 'My father always thought you were a c**t, thanks for proving him right.' His sharp words echoed the frustration of many fans who saw Waters' remarks as needlessly cruel so soon after Ozzy's passing.

A Long History of Disdain

Waters' dismissal of Osbourne isn't new. As far back as 1970, he gave a negative review of Black Sabbath's debut single, 'Evil Woman,' calling it underwhelming. His criticism stood in stark contrast to Ozzy himself, who throughout his life expressed admiration for Pink Floyd.

In a 2004 Rolling Stone interview, Ozzy cited 'Money' as one of his favourite rock songs and praised Floyd's albums as consistently strong.

Meanwhile, for many, Waters' latest attack feels like more than just a personal opinion.

Osbourne, who died in July at age 76, was remembered by peers across the industry as a legendary figure in heavy metal rock. His induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as both a solo artist and a Black Sabbath member cemented his influence. He had battled Parkinson's disease and heart issues in his later years, but tributes from peers emphasised his enduring influence and warmth.

That contrast, Osbourne openly celebrating Pink Floyd while Waters publicly belittling Sabbath, has amplified the backlash.

Meanwhile, Osbourne's passing had brought the rock community together in rare unity, with tributes pouring in from Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and even Elton John. In that context, Waters' words for the rock legend felt especially jarring for many fans and admirers.

Hence, the feud between Roger Waters and the Osbourne family underscores a deeper clash between two iconic corners of rock history.

While Ozzy Osbourne's legacy as the 'Prince of Darkness' is already cemented, Waters' biting dismissal has ensured that even after his death, the debate over his place in rock music rages on. Waters is yet to respond to Jack's direct comments.