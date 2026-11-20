A pro-Israel social media outlet sought financial backing from wealthy Silicon Valley investors as its online influence grew during the Gaza war, according to a WIRED investigation published on Thursday, 19 November. Leaked messages attributed to Visegrad24 founder Stefan Tompson revealed his fundraising ambitions, including the declaration: 'My goal is to fundraise off of this.'

The investigation, drawing on private correspondence, financial records, and donor communications, found that the Polish-founded platform attracted more than $1 million from wealthy supporters and nonprofit organisations after expanding its reach following the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on 7 October 2023.

Leaked Messages Expose Fundraising Ambitions

According to the outlet, Tompson reportedly discussed using Visegrad24's coverage of the war to attract financial support from influential pro-Israel donors. In another message published by WIRED, Tompson purportedly described the war as an opportunity to criticise Muslims, particularly those in Europe, without consequences.

Visegrad24's audience expanded rapidly as fighting intensified. During the war's first three days, the account published nearly 400 posts on X, generating approximately 370 million views, as per the University of Washington research cited by the outlet.

Financial Records Shed Light on Visegrad24's Reported Donations

The outlet also reported that financial records showed donations of $50,000 and $200,000, amounts that broadly corresponded with messages discussing potential contributions. In an exchange, Tompson allegedly discussed an expected $50,000 contribution from an individual associated with Silicon Valley fintech investment firm Ribbit Capital. However, the reported connection does not establish that Ribbit Capital itself made the donation.

Records obtained by the outlet also identified a $20,000 contribution from Hindenburg Research, the American investment research firm. Another $15,000 donation was allegedly linked to an email address associated with Hindenburg founder Nathan Anderson.

Nonprofit Funding Raises Transparency Questions

Visegrad24 also allegedly established the Intermarium Foundation through a US nonprofit structure, creating another channel for financial support. According to WIRED, the organisation received more than $1 million, including a documented $175,000 contribution from DonorsTrust. The American donor-advised fund provider is known for supporting conservative and libertarian causes. Documents cited by the outlet further suggested that $172,000 came through the Giving Back Fund, a nonprofit that facilitates charitable giving for wealthy individuals, celebrities, athletes, and businesses.

Donor-advised funds such as DonorsTrust allow donors to recommend grants to eligible charitable organisations without necessarily having their identities disclosed to the grant recipients. This arrangement can limit public visibility into the original sources of donations, raising questions about the transparency of funding received by Visegrad24.

A Reported Campus Operation Targeting Pro-Palestinian Activists

The report also revealed that Visegrad24 expanded beyond social media, launching a hidden-camera operation that targeted pro-Palestinian student activists at US universities. In spring 2024, V24 Investigations, led by former Project Veritas board member Matthew Tyrmand, reportedly visited American university campuses to produce videos critical of pro-Palestinian student activists.

Additionally, it reportedly explored building a network of Muslim and Arab influencers to distribute pro-Israel messaging, according to materials examined by the outlet. Tompson denied the findings through a lawyer and declined to take part in a formal interview after the publication refused to provide questions in advance. He reportedly dismissed the request, telling the reporter, 'Not really interested in you wasting my time, old sport.'