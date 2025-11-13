The casting of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in the fourth season of The Witcher has prompted a wave of discussion online. Fans have expressed disappointment over the departure of Henry Cavill, who had played the monster hunter since the show began. Much of the commentary focuses on Cavill's physical presence, which many viewers saw as a defining element of the role.

Cavill announced in October 2022 that he would step down, ending a tenure that established his portrayal as commanding and closely tied to the character's physicality. Hemsworth was confirmed as his replacement and the new season premiered on 30 October 2025. From the moment the recast was revealed, fan debate has been vigorous, with viewers examining differences in appearance, voice, and mannerisms between the two actors.

For many, Cavill's departure was particularly noticeable because of the way he embodied Geralt's physique. Some commentators pointed out his muscular build and confident posture as key to the character's believability. Social media quickly became a space for both criticism and tentative praise, as audiences reacted to Hemsworth's first episodes in the role while recalling Cavill's interpretation.

Fan Reactions to the Casting Change

Immediate reactions were divided. Many fans on Reddit and other platforms described Cavill as irreplaceable, noting that his combination of presence, movement, and physical form helped define Geralt. A fan wrote, 'Henry Cavill is and always will be THE WITCHER,' reflecting the widespread attachment to the actor's portrayal. Others acknowledged that Hemsworth brought his own approach, offering subtle differences in tone and vulnerability.

While some viewers were critical, several posts suggested that Hemsworth could eventually establish his own version of the character. Fans emphasised that continuity in storytelling and careful character development would play a role in how the new Geralt is received.

Comments on Physicality and Presence

Much of the debate centred on physicality. Cavill's build and posture, including the iconic shape of his gluteus maximus, had become a recurring talking point online. One TikTok user, @sheisthet, joked that Hemsworth's 'gluteus maximus' was not quite 'enough', highlighting how some viewers associate Cavill's specific physique with the character. Other fans noted that even beyond humour, Cavill's overall stance and muscle tone contributed to a sense of authenticity that is challenging for a new actor to replicate.

Some commentators suggested that the emphasis on body language reflects a wider attachment to continuity in long-running series. For viewers accustomed to Cavill's portrayal, changes in physical presence can feel disruptive, though others argued that Hemsworth's performance shows promise in exploring different aspects of Geralt's character.

‘THE WITCHER’ showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich praises Liam Hemsworth taking over from Henry Cavill as Geralt



“When he stepped on set for the first time, all of us were nervous… [but] he has such an ease about him… Everything about him is just effortless” pic.twitter.com/8OWZmAuY2K — ScreenTime (@screentime) October 28, 2025

Liam Hemsworth did great as The Witcher, but Henry Cavill is HIM. pic.twitter.com/QPlBLDFxpQ — Every Movie Plug (@everymovieplug) November 6, 2025

Now that I’m watching The Witcher season 4, I think Liam Hemsworth is a decent replacement for Henry Cavill. pic.twitter.com/jU0sv8MlGJ — F2k (@meekeysjay) November 2, 2025

I’m struggling to get through the new season of The Witcher and it has little to do with Liam Hemsworth. The writing is terrible. The story is disjointed and amateurish. Anyone else feel this? pic.twitter.com/lMEzISsgbN — WritingBoxingYogi (@WritingYogi) November 10, 2025

No need to watch Witcher Season 4 if you haven’t already.



They turned Geralt into Jeff.



The whole thing feels like Disney took over. And it’s not just the change from Henry Cavill to Liam Hemsworth. The entire storyline went downhill.



Geralt looks like a weak warrior who has… pic.twitter.com/Rl5goQcQub — Luc (@LucBerkefeld) November 6, 2025

They should have canceled The Witcher once Henry Cavill left the show. He WAS The Witcher. Liam Hemsworth just is not it. Boo. Send it back. We don't want it. — Mama T🌻 (@herchosenpath) November 6, 2025

Will Hemsworth Win Over Audiences?

Despite initial criticism, Hemsworth has received recognition for bringing a fresh interpretation to Geralt. Some reviewers praised his nuanced approach and the vulnerability he adds to the role. The actor himself has acknowledged the challenge of stepping into a well-established part and said he had to focus on performance rather than online reactions.

The recast underscores how audiences associate physical presence with character identity. How Hemsworth is received in the coming episodes will depend on whether the series balances continuity with new character interpretation. For now, fans continue to compare performances, but the long-term success of the recast remains to be seen.