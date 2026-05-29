From late-night binge watching to viral TikTok edits, 2000s television is everywhere again.

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Across streaming platforms and social media, viewers are revisiting some of the biggest series from the 2000s and early 2010s, with shows like Gilmore Girls, The Vampire Diaries, Pretty Little Liars and Desperate Housewives finding a whole new audience online.

For many fans, it is not just about nostalgia. Rewatching older comfort shows has become part of a bigger online trend, especially among Gen Z viewers discovering iconic series for the first time.

'Nothing Hits The Same': Why Everyone Is Rewatching 2000s Shows

On TikTok, edits featuring dramatic scenes, iconic fashion moments and nostalgic soundtracks from older series continue gaining millions of views.

Shows like Sex and the City and Desperate Housewives are once again dominating timelines, with fans constantly debating characters, relationships and unforgettable plot twists years after the original finales aired.

Many viewers say older series feel more comforting and entertaining compared to newer releases.

One TikTok user, @di.janne, shared a viral video joking: 'me when I find a 2000's series with 8 seasons and 45 minute episodes.'

In the comments, viewers immediately related.

User @zoeyjoey wrote: 'Nothing hits the same these days.'

'I will forever be rewatching these shows until I die.'

Others pointed out how exhausting modern streaming has become, with shorter seasons, long waits between episodes and sudden cancellations frustrating audiences.

One fan commented that they were 'tired' of getting invested in new series only for them to release 'six episodes every two years' before getting cancelled.

For many viewers, older television feels easier to escape into because there is already a huge catalogue ready to binge watch without waiting years for another season.

'Not To Brag, But...': Gen Z Is Watching Iconic Shows For The First Time

Part of the appeal also comes from the chaotic energy of 2000s television itself.

From dramatic fashion and messy love triangles to unforgettable soundtracks and slower-paced storytelling, many fans say older shows simply feel more fun than current releases.

On TikTok, users have also joined the viral 'not to brag' trend, sharing the iconic series they are experiencing for the first time.

Another viewer wrote: 'Not to brag but I just started watching The Vampire Diaries for the first time.'

Another commented: 'Desperate Housewives! I wish I could watch it again for the first time.'

Longer seasons also allowed audiences to spend more time with characters, helping create stronger fan communities around shows that lasted years instead of a few episodes.

For younger viewers, some of these series now almost feel vintage. For older audiences, they represent a completely different era of television before streaming culture changed how people watch TV.

Meanwhile, Gilmore Girls continues to return every autumn online, with viewers turning the series into an annual comfort-watch tradition thanks to its cosy aesthetic and nostalgic atmosphere.

Why 2000s Shows Still Connect With Audiences

Streaming platforms have also continues to bring older fan-favourite series to newer audiences through their catalogues.

At the same time, Hollywood's currents reboots, sequels and adaptations has also seemed to push nostalgia culture even further online.

Some fans now openly admit they would rather rewatch older comfort shows than start new series they are unsure will even continue.

Whether viewers are watching for the fashion, the chaos, the romance or pure comfort, one thing is clear: 2000s television is not going anywhere anytime soon.